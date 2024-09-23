House Passes 2024 NASA Authorization and ASCEND Acts

The House passed two bipartisan NASA bills today. The 2024 NASA Authorization Act reaffirms support for NASA’s broad portfolio of programs in human spaceflight, science, aeronautics, and technology. The Accessing Satellite Data to Enable New Discoveries Act or ASCEND Act codifies a NASA program to acquire commercial satellite imagery. The next step is the Senate, which has not introduced similar bills yet.

The NASA Authorization Act, H.R. 8958, was approved unanimously by the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee on July 10, 2024.

The 139-page bill essentially reaffirms support for NASA’s broad portfolio of programs — human spaceflight including Artemis as part of a Moon to Mars strategy, development of the full capabilities of the Space Launch System, the International Space Station and commercial space stations to replace it; a balanced science program with different types and classes of missions plus research and analysis grants; a strong aeronautics program particularly for hypersonics; and space technology development especially in support of lunar exploration. Support for several programs is specifically expressed albeit with caveats such as “subject to” availability of appropriations or “to the greatest extent practicable.”

During floor debate today, House SS&T Chair Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK) emphasized that “we cannot take the decades of American in leadership in space for granted” especially in light of China’s growing space activities.

“An effective and efficient NASA is a key to maintaining U.S. space leadership. Congress must provide NASA with clear, forward thinking guidance. This is why one of my top priorities on the science committee this Congress is passage of the bill currently before us. I thoroughly support the thoughtful guidance this bill provides NASA.” — Rep. Frank Lucas

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), chair of the House SS&T space subcommittee, said the bill “provides the necessary guidance and support to ensure that NASA’s success will happen and meet the rising challenge that the Chinese Communist Party poses to the United States.”

Curiously, neither full committee Ranking Member Zoe Lofren (D-CA) nor space subcommittee Ranking Member Eric Sorensen (D-IL) spoke on the floor. Instead, Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-NC), Ranking Member of the House SS&T Investigations and Oversight subcommittee, spoke for the Democrats. A committee press release included statements from Lofgren and Sorensen supporting the bill, however.

The bill was considered on the suspension calendar that avoids the need to go through Rules Committee, but requires a two-thirds vote to pass instead of a simple majority. Lucas requested a recorded vote and the bill easily surpassed that requirement by a 366-21 vote with one voting present and 44 not voting.

The House also passed the ASCEND Act (H.R. 6219), another bipartisan bill sponsored by Rep. Thomas Kean (R-NJ) and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), both members of the Research and Technology Subcommittee. This bill passed by voice vote.

The bill was approved by the House SS&T committee on March 20, 2024. Today, Kean explained that it codifies NASA’s 2017 Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program to acquire remote sensing data from commercial companies to support NASA’s science objectives. The bill ensures “the program’s continued growth and longevity.”