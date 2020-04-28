NASA To Announce HLS Contract Winners on April 30
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will announce the winners of contracts to begin developing Human Landing Systems (HLS) for the Artemis program on Thursday.
In his “NASA Weekly Update,” he said at 1:00 pm ET on April 30, NASA Television will air a message from himself and other senior NASA officials that also will discuss how human exploration of the Moon connects to the longer-term goal of going to Mars.
User Comments
