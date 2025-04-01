NASA’s Petro Endorses Space Science, But Budget Future a Question Mark

NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro enthusiastically endorsed NASA’s space science program today in an address to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Noting the exciting missions already enroute to their destinations and under development, she was careful in talking about the future, however. While acknowledging rumors about impending cuts, she could not confirm if they have substance.

A surprise White House choice to serve as acting head of the agency, Petro’s NASA background is centered on Kennedy Space Center where she served first as Deputy Director and then Director after Bob Cabana moved up to Headquarters in 2021.

A West Point graduate with a B.S. in engineering and a Master’s in business administration from Boston University’s Metropolitan College, she worked at Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) and McDonnell Douglas before joining NASA.

Petro is receiving high marks as acting Administrator, convincing the Trump Administration not to fire probationary workers. NASA is not immune to the sweeping cuts imposed by DOGE, but involuntary dismissals so far are limited to the Office of the Chief Scientist, the Office of Technology, Policy and Strategy (including the Chief Technologist), and those in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) positions, a total of 23. NASA is doing well compared to many other agencies.

Today she said it was an honor to talk to the space science community with her background in human spaceflight and launch, and applauded the role of the National Academies as a “cornerstone of NASA’s success” in space science.

The National Academies produce Decadal Surveys every 10 years (a decade) for each of NASA’s science disciplines (astrophysics, biological and physical sciences, earth science, heliophysics, and planetary science) that guide the agency’s priorities. The Space Studies Board holds Space Science Week every year to highlight NASA’s science programs. Petro was an opening speaker and stressed that science is “foundational” to NASA’s mission.

“I know this community is following recent discussions about the new administration, speculation about NASA’s budget, and questions about our future direction. With every transition comes change, but I want to be absolutely clear: science remains core to NASA’s mission. It’s not just a priority, it is foundational to everything we do.”

Quoting Nicky Fox, Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, Petro reiterated “every day of every week of every month of every year – NASA science delivers” with international, industry, and academic partners.

In the near-term, “leadership transitions are a natural part of NASA’s history” and “my job is to ensure a seamless handoff” to the new Administrator. Jared Isaacman was nominated by President Trump to be NASA Administrator. His confirmation hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

While waiting for his arrival, Petro said her responsibility is “knowing when to move forward decisively and when to pause to ensure we are aligned with leadership.” The budget environment is another factor. The recently enacted FY2025 Continuing Resolution “brings us both stability and constraints” keeping existing missions on track, but limiting new efforts. Beyond that, questions remain.

“While I can’t speculate on decisions that haven’t been made yet, I can tell you this. NASA’s commitment to scientific excellence has never wavered, and it will not waver now. We will continue to deliver ground breaking discoveries and drive technological innovation. … This agency has been through transitions before and we will do so again with the same professionalism and dedication that have always defined us. The future of NASA is bright and I’m confident that the road ahead, while it may bring some changes, will only reinforce what we all know to be true — that NASA is and will continue to be the global leader in space exploration and scientific discovery.”

She committed that NASA’s partnership with the National Academies will continue. “Let’s keep the dialogue going. Let’s continue working together. Let’s make sure that the momentum we’ve built continues to carry us forward. Because when we invest in science, we invest in our future. And when we invest in NASA, we invest in America’s leadership on the world stage.”