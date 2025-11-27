Russia’s Launch Pad Damaged After Soyuz MS-28 Launch

The Russian launch pad used to send Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station, Site 31, suffered damage today as a result of the launch of Soyuz MS-28. Roscosmos acknowledged the situation in a post on Telegram, but provided few details. Other experts on Russia’s space program posted that the “maintenance cabin” platform apparently collapsed into the flame trench below. Site 31 is Russia’s only launch pad for sending crews into orbit.

Soyuz MS-28 lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 4:27 am EST this morning and docked at the International Space Station just over three hours later without incident.

However, back on the ground, the launch pad itself was damaged. Katya Pavlushchenko (@katlinegrey on X), a Russian space enthusiast who often posts about Russia’s space program, reposted Roscosmos’s statement on Telegram about the incident. It provides few details and downplays the significance.

The English translation via Google is:

The space rocket launched normally, without any issues. The ship successfully docked with the International Space Station. The crew is on board and in good health. The launch site was inspected, as is done every time after a rocket launch. Damage to several launch pad components was detected. Damage can occur after launch, so such inspections are mandatory in international practice. The condition of the launch complex is currently being assessed. All necessary spare components are available for repair, and the damage will be repaired shortly.

In a thread on X, she explained that the structure, that she refers to as a maintenance cabin, remains under the launch pad until about an hour before launch when it retracts. That happened as usual today, but for unknown reasons collapsed after the launch. Pavlushchenko added that experts she consulted speculate the locks that hold it in position might not have been closed properly or were broken.

Anatoly Zak, a U.S.-based Russian space expert, posted (@RussianSpaceWeb on X) a photo of Site 31 after the collapse and said preliminary estimates are that repair of what he calls the “mobile service platform” or “service access platform” could take up to two years. In addition to launching crewed Soyuz missions, he said Roscosmos also planned to use that launch pad for the uncrewed Progress MS-33 launch next month.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.