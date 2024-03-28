SLIM Survives Another Lunar Night

The Japanese space agency’s SLIM lunar lander defied the odds again, surviving not just one, but two bitter cold lunar nights and sizzling hot lunar days. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon has sent back another new image from its navigation camera two months after a sporty landing that initially suggested its lifetime would be sharply limited.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) broadcast the astonishing news of SLIM’s survival on X (formerly Twitter), including a new image from its navigation camera.

Last night, we received a response from #SLIM, confirming that the spacecraft made it through the lunar night for the second time! Since the sun was still high and the equipment was still hot, we only took some shots of the usual scenery with the navigation camera. #GoodAfterMoon pic.twitter.com/5BjIr7vxMG — 小型月着陸実証機SLIM (@SLIM_JAXA) March 28, 2024

SLIM set down on the lunar surface on January 19, 2024 Eastern Standard Time (January 20 in Japan), but after losing an engine during descent it landed upside down with most of its solar panels facing away from the Sun.

Without sufficient power, the lander was expected to operate for only a short period of time, but sent back images from one of its navigation cameras as well as a partial image using its more capable Multi Band Camera (MBC).

Engineers hoped that as the Sun angle changed in subsequent days enough sunlight could reach the panels to allow further imagery. Indeed, that’s exactly what happened and before the 14-day lunar night descended they obtained the rest of the MBC scan.

SLIM is one of a new generation of comparatively inexpensive lunar landers that rely only on solar cells, not radioistopes, for power and warmth. The trade-off for the lower cost is a short lifetime since batteries and electronics are not designed to survive 14 days of frigid cold about -250°C (-418°F).

Two other new-generation spacecraft have successfully landed on the Moon in the past year. As expected, India’s Chandrayaan-3 and the U.S. Odysseus, or Odie, built by Intuitive Machines as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, did not wake up after their lunar nights. Intuitive Machines acknowledged Odie’s fate in a series of posts on X.

As previously announced on February 29th, our IM-1 mission ended seven days after landing, as Odysseus’ mission was not intended to survive the harsh temperatures of the lunar night. Before its batteries were depleted, flight controllers tucked Odie into a configuration that… — Intuitive Machines (@Int_Machines) March 23, 2024

As of March 23rd at 1030 A.M. Central Standard Time, flight controllers decided their projections were correct, and Odie’s power system would not complete another call home. This confirms that Odie has permanently faded after cementing its legacy into history as the first… — Intuitive Machines (@Int_Machines) March 23, 2024



Only SLIM again responded to commands and not just after the first lunar night, but now after a second.

The imagery being acquired is only from a navigation camera, not the MBC, and since the camera cannot be moved and the surface of the Moon doesn’t change, it looks much the same.

As JAXA said in one of its posts on X (translated by Google): “There is no rain or wind on the moon, so if you take a photo taken in the same direction, the arrangement of rocks and topography will hardly change. The crater that I targeted when I landed has had the same shape since ancient times. Since you can’t move the navigation camera, you’ll probably continue to get photos where nothing is moving at all, but keep an eye out for changes in the length of the shadows!”

JAXA said that although “some temperature sensors and unused battery cells are starting to malfunction,” most of the “functions that survived the first lunar night” also survived the second.