Space Command Gets New Mission Statement

U.S. Space Command announced today that it now has an approved campaign plan, which includes a new mission statement. Deterring conflict, but defeating aggression if necessary, are its hallmarks.

U. S. Space Command (USSPACECOM) is one of the 11 unified combatant commands whose missions are warfighting. They draw upon personnel and equipment from the six military services: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard.

USSPACECOM was reestablished by President Trump on August 29, 2019. It existed from 1985-2002, but was abolished in a reorganization of combatant commands after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Its functions were transferred to U.S. Strategic Command and now are being separated again as concerns mount about counterspace efforts being pursued by Russia and China.

Commanded by Gen. John (Jay) Raymond, USSPACECOM is often confused with the U.S. Space Force, which Raymond also heads as Chief of Space Operations in the Air Force.

Today USSPACECOM announced that it has finalized its campaign plan that provides guidance on day-to-day operations, activities and investments. As part of that, Raymond approved a new mission statement:

To conduct operations in, from, and through space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the Joint/Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.

The statement reflects the “escalating threats” from adversaries.

Raymond said “U.S. space power and superiority is a critical enabler to the Joint force in protecting the homeland, fostering global security, and assuring allies. Space enables us to compete, deter and win. … The USSPACECOM focus is on warfighting. The new mission statement helps us concentrate our efforts on deterrence, knowing we must be ready and capable of defeating adversaries should our nation call upon us to do so. … The only way to ensure that we can defeat aggression is from a position of strength. And, space power is what enables the Joint force to achieve that.”

The campaign plan itself ensures that USSPACECOM is “defending on-orbit and terrestrial capabilities, delivering uninterrupted global space effects to the warfighter, strengthening the collective security by building up partnerships and alliances, posturing to ensure readiness to respond with decisive combat operations, and developing ready and lethal Joint space warfighters.”

National security leaders often say they do not want war in space, but need to be prepared if a terrestrial war extends into space.