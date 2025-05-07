Trump Nominates CACI’s Matt Anderson as NASA Deputy Administrator

President Trump has nominated Matt Anderson, a retired Air Force pilot who now works for CACI International, to be NASA Deputy Administrator. Anderson would replace Pam Melroy, another retired Air Force Colonel though Melroy also was a NASA astronaut who piloted and commanded space shuttle missions. Anderson may not have NASA experience, but he has connections to the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Space Command, and the Space Force Association.

The White House hasn’t posted anything officially yet, but the nomination was sent to the Senate yesterday, PN141-4. Like Jared Isaacman, Anderson’s nomination will be considered by the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and ultimately by the full Senate at some point.

Like Isaacman, Anderson is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where he received a master’s in aeronautical science. Before that, he graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a B.S. in biology. He also received an M.A. in Leadership and Counseling from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

Anderson spent 24 years in the Air Force, retiring in October 2021. He then joined CACI International where he is vice president and Space Force & Air Force client executive. CACI is a professional services and information technology company that supports DOD, the Intelligence Community and other government agencies on IT, cyber security, and intelligence services. In the space sector, the company says it performs “mission operations and data management to ensure space system optimization and resilience” and protects “our nation’s assets and interests by transmitting and deciphering vital information to and from the final frontier.”

Anderson also is Chief Growth Officer of the Space Force Association, a Colorado Springs-based non-profit “dedicated to advocating for and supporting the U.S. Space Force.”

Based on his LinkedIn profile, Anderson’s first foray into space issues was as Senior Aide-de Camp to the Commander of NORAD and Northern Command from 2011-2013. NORAD is the North American Aerospace Defense Command that monitors space to detect incoming attacks. From 2018-2021, he was Senior Liaison Officer to U.S. Space Command, NORAD and Northern Command for U.S. Transportation Command, one of the 11 Unified Combatant Commands (as is U.S. Space Command). During that time he joined the Space Force Association as Director of Outreach and later became Chief Operating Officer and then Chief Growth Officer.

Acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro praised the nomination in a statement this afternoon.