ULA’s Vulcan Rocket Lifts Off on Second Certification Flight

The United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket lifted off this morning on its second flight. Two successful launches are required before DOD certifies a new rocket to put its most precious satellites into orbit. ULA and DOD will be analyzing the data from this “Cert-2” mission. Two DOD satellites are awaiting launch on Vulcan by the end of the year so the process should proceed expeditiously, although an anomaly of some sort occurred with one of the two solid rocket boosters that will have to be investigated.

This morning’s launch at 7:25 am ET was slightly delayed because of a “transient on a redundant data system” one minute and 51 seconds before the scheduled launch at 6:00 am ET.

Transient on a redundant data system. Automated hold. Checking it and recycling. — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) October 4, 2024



ULA engineers quickly diagnosed and resolved the problem and the launch took place an hour and 25 minutes later than scheduled, but well within the launch window that was open through 9:00 am ET.

The first certification mission, Cert-1, was in January and this Cert-2 flight was expected in April, carrying Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser on its first cargo flight to the International Space Station.

Dream Chaser has been repeatedly delayed, however. With DOD satellites waiting to go, ULA made the difficult decision to proceed with Cert-2 with no payload aboard. Instead the rocket is carrying only a mass simulator plus a few experiments to learn more about the performance of the Centaur V upper stage. Without a customer, ULA is shouldering the cost of this flight itself. Bruno told reporters on Wednesday ULA is spending “high tens of millions of dollars” for this launch, but declined to be specific.

Vulcan’s first stage and the Centaur V second stage appeared to perform well, but ULA CEO Tory Bruno said on ULA’s webcast that there was “an observation” on one of the two Solid Rocket Boosters (SRBs) that are attached to the first stage to provide additional thrust.

Vulcan can have two, four or six SRBs strapped on to the first stage. Manufactured by Northrop Grumman, the 72-foot long Graphite Epoxy Motors, GEM 63XL, each produce 463,200 pounds of thrust at launch. Two similar SRBs were used for the first Vulcan launch in January.

A video posted to X by spaceflight cinematographer @dwisecinema showed a flash during ascent, but the rocket appeared to continue on its path nominally.

Vulcan during the “observation” seen during ULA’s Cert-2 mission this morning. Watch how the rocket moves to adjust after the flash. ???? – @NASASpaceflight

???? – https://t.co/uzKGo20deK pic.twitter.com/5z3vXxDwhY — D Wise (@dwisecinema) October 4, 2024

In a series of replies to questions on X, including the three below, afterwards Bruno indicated the nozzle on that SRB failed, but the Vulcan’s first stage (“booster”) compensated for the loss of thrust and the resulting asymmetry. The flight continued as planned, putting the Centaur V into orbit exactly where it was supposed to go — a “bullseye insertion.”

(SRB is Solid Rocket Booster. SRM is Solid Rocket Motor, part of the SRB.)

Yes Nozzle anomaly on SRM-1. Reduced and asymmetric thrust. Rocket compensated, as designed. Nominal trajectory. Bullseye insertion — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) October 4, 2024

Yes, it looks dramatic, like all things on a rocket. But, it’s Just the release of the nozzle. No explosions occurred — Tory Bruno (@torybruno) October 4, 2024

— Tory Bruno (@torybruno) October 4, 2024

The FAA regulates commercial space launches and reentries with a focus on public safety. In a statement this afternoon it said the “FAA assessed the operation and determined no investigation is warranted at this time.”

Both ULA and DOD are upbeat about the launch despite the SRB anomaly.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen congratulated ULA and called it “a significant achievement both for ULA and an important milestone for the Nation’s strategic space lift capability.” Panzenhagen is Program Executive Officer for Assured Access to Space for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command, and commander of Space Launch Delta 45, which is in charge of U.S. Space Force operations at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Eastern Range. She added that they are already beginning to review data from the launch “and look forward to Vulcan meeting the certification requirements” for national security space missions.

Calling the mission a “success,” Bruno said in a statement that while they are reviewing what happened with the SRB “we are overall pleased with the rocket’s performance and had a bullseye insertion” into orbit. ULA’s statement added that the company will “work closely with the U.S. Space Force as they take the next few weeks to review the data and compare it to ULA’s first certification mission to ensure that the vehicle performed as expected and there are no additional items that need review. Once the evaluation is complete to the Space Force’s standards, the Vulcan rocket will be certified to launch national security missions.”

