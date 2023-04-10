Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: April 3-9, 2023

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com during the week of April 3-9, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on the titles to read the entire articles.

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN SPACE POLICY APRIL 9-15, 2023

April 9, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of April 9-15, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are on spring break for one more week (except for pro forma sessions), returning on April 17.

THREE MORE COUNTRIES JOIN PLEDGE AGAINST DESTRUCTIVE ASAT TESTS

April 9, 2023. With little fanfare, three more countries recently joined the U.S.-led pledge not to conduct destructive antisatellite tests in space. The Netherlands, Austria and Italy bring the total to 13 countries who have agreed to avoid ASAT tests that leave hundreds or thousands of pieces of space debris in their wake, threatening not only satellites, but the International Space Station.

AXIOM GETS DATE FOR AX-2, FIRST AXIOM STATION MODULE ON TRACK FOR 2025

April 8, 2023. Axiom Space, SpaceX and NASA have announced that the next private astronaut mission to the International Space StatIon will launch on May 8, 2023. The crew includes two Saudi astronauts, including the first Arab woman in space. These missions to the ISS are just the beginning of Axiom’s entry into what it expects to become a robust commercial low Earth orbit economy with its own space station providing services to NASA and other customers. Earth orbit is not the limit of Axiom’s aspirations, either. It is developing the spacesuits NASA astronauts will wear on the surface of the Moon.

NASA NAMES LYSTRUP AS NEW GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTER DIRECTOR

April 6, 2023. Makenzie Lystrup is the new Director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, NASA announced today. A planetary scientist and astronomer, she comes from Ball Aerospace, which builds science instruments and spacecraft for NASA and other government agencies. Her appointment is effective immediately.

WISEMAN, GLOVER, KOCH, AND HANSEN: THE CREW OF ARTEMIS II

April 3, 2023. NASA and the Canadian Space Agency named the four members of the Artemis II crew today: NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Hammock Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The foursome will become the first humans to fly around the Moon in more than 50 years when they launch at the end of next year.

