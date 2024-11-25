Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: November 18-24, 2024

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from November 18-24, 2024 including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy November 25-December 7, 2024

November 24, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the next two weeks, November 24-December 7, 2024, and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in recess this week except for pro forma sessions and will return for legislative business next week.

Toxic Smell from Progress MS-29 Triggers Decontamination Procedures on ISS

November 24, 2024. Cosmonauts opening the new Progress MS-29 cargo ship that docked with the International Space Station yesterday observed a toxic smell and droplets. Decontamination procedures reportedly were implemented on both the U.S. and Russian segments. NASA posted a statement late today that air quality now is normal and there is no danger to the crew.

Artemis and the New Administration

November 22, 2024. As the NASA community ponders how the agency, especially the Artemis program, may fare in the second Trump Administration, one industry veteran is suggesting a new policy approach: have NASA focus on validating whether there really is the possibility of an economically self-sustaining presence on the Moon. That prospect underpins the excitement about Artemis, but NASA just canceled the one project that would have started answering that question — VIPER.

FAA Reschedules Public Hearings on SpaceX’s Plans for More Launches from Boca Chica

November 20, 2024. On the heels of SpaceX’s largely successful Starship test flight yesterday, the FAA has released a revised draft environmental assessment of SpaceX’s proposal to increase the cadence of launches at its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, TX. An original version was released earlier this year and public meetings were scheduled to obtain input, but the FAA canceled them after learning of allegations that SpaceX violated clean water regulations. Those issues apparently have been resolved. The public may submit comments on the revised draft beginning today and the meetings are rescheduled for January.

No Catch This Time, But IFT-6 Advances Starship Development

November 19, 2024. SpaceX’s sixth Starship Integrated Flight Test, IFT-6, may not have thrilled everyone with another spectacular booster catch, but the hour-long mission demonstrated advancements in the vehicle’s performance that pushes it another step along the path to eventual operational flights.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: November 11-17, 2024

