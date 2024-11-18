Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: November 11-17, 2024

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from November 11-17, 2024 including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy November 17-24, 2024

November 17, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of November 17-24, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session this week.

Two Senate Space Leaders Call for Investigation into Musk-Putin Relationship

November 15, 2024. Two Democratic Senators with considerable influence over space program policy and spending are urging an investigation into reports that Elon Musk is in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite U.S. sanctions against Putin. They also are concerned about DOD’s “overreliance” on SpaceX for national security space activities.

U.S., Russia Disagree on Causes, Risks of Leaks on ISS

November 13, 2024. A U.S.-Russian Joint Commission that reviews safety on the International Space Station was not able to reach agreement on what is causing air leaks on the Russian segment of the ISS or the potential risks. Meeting in September in Moscow, Russian and NASA members of the Joint Commission saw the situation quite differently. NASA considers the risks to be much higher than Russia and is implementing preventive measures when the hatch to the area where the leaks are occuring is open.

A Second Round of Layoffs at JPL

November 12, 2024. JPL Director Laurie Leshin announced another workforce reduction today, the second this year. Cuts to NASA’s overall science budget due to the Fiscal Responsibility Act coupled with uncertainty about the future of the Mars Sample Return mission are deeply affecting the laboratory, but Leshin said she believes they will be at a “more stable” level now.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: November 4-10, 2024

November 12, 2024. Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from November 4-10, 2024 including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.