Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: October 2-8, 2023

What’s Happening in Space Policy October 8-14, 2023

October 8, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of October 8-14, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The Senate is in recess except for pro forma sessions. The House schedule is uncertain.

Russia Traces Luna-25 Crash to Onboard Control System Failure

October 6, 2023. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos has concluded that Luna-25 failed because the onboard control system did not receive required data from the accelerometer to trigger an engine shutdown at the correct time. Russia’s first lunar probe in almost 50 years, Luna-25 was trying to lower its orbit around the Moon in preparation for landing two days later, but instead crashed into the surface.

Musk: “Decent Chance” of Starship Reaching Space Next Time

October 5, 2023. Elon Musk thinks Starship has a “decent chance” of reaching space on the next launch after he changed the design of how the first and second stages separate. On the only launch attempt so far, the stages failed to detach from each other contributing to the loss of the vehicle about four minutes into flight. SpaceX is awaiting regulatory approval to try again. Musk also forecasts an uncrewed Starship landing on Mars in about 4 years and hopes to keep the “tiny candle of consciousness that is humanity” burning.

McCarthy Ousted as Speaker of the House

October 3, 2023. A small group of ultra-conservative House Republicans ousted Kevin McCarthy as their party leader today. Eight House Freedom Caucus members joined all Democrats in voting in favor of a motion offered by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to remove McCarthy. Historically each party chooses its own leader and while theoretically some Democrats could have voted for McCarthy, none did, so the decision was left to the Republicans themselves. The vote was 216-210 to remove him.

FCC Issues First Space Debris Fine

October 2, 2023. The Federal Communications Commission issued a fine today for violating space debris requirements. The DISH satellite television company must admit liability and pay $150,000 for not properly disposing of its EchoStar-7 satellite at the end of its lifetime. It is the first time the FCC has taken an enforcement action regarding space debris.

