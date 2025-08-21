X-37B Lifts Off on Eighth Mission

The U.S. Space Force’s X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle lifted off from Kennedy Space Center just before midnight on its eighth flight, OTV-8. Looking like a small space shuttle, the spaceplane was nestled inside the fairing of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The USSF released a pre-launch photo and shared a few nuggets about some of the experiments aboard, but little is known about what these X-37B missions do during their lengthy flights.

Liftoff of OTV-8, also designated USSF-36, was at 11:50 pm ET on August 21 (August 22, 03:50 UTC).



Last week the USSF shared this photo of the X-37B inside the Falcon 9 fairing.

— United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) August 14, 2025

SpaceX posted photos of the rocket on the pad waiting for launch. Unlike OTV-7, this mission is using a standard Falcon 9, not the more powerful Falcon Heavy. OTV-7 was placed into a highly elliptical orbit, which requires more energy than a typical orbit. The USSF hasn’t disclosed OTV-8’s destination, but based on navigational warnings Marco Longbroek, a Dutch amateur satellite tracker and lecturer in space situational awareness, concludes it’s going to a 49.5 degree inclination.

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 21, 2025



The USSF said OTV-8 has “a wide range of test and experimentation objectives” including “demonstrations of high-bandwidth inter-satellite laser communications technologies and enhanced space navigation using the highest performing quantum inertial sensor in space.”

The first six flights successively extended the on-orbit duration of the X-37B to two-and-a-half years, but the most recent flight, OTV-7, was shorter. That flight conducted aerobraking maneuvers, but what impact that had on the mission timeline hasn’t been revealed.

First flight: 2010, 224 days

Second flight: 2011-2012, 469 days

Third flight: 2012-2014 674 days

Fourth flight: 2015-2017, 718 days

Fifth flight: 2017-2019, 780 days

Sixth flight: 2020-2022, 908 days

Seventh flight: 2023-2025, 434 days

The USSF summarized the achievements of the previous missions in very broad terms.

The X-37B program, which first launched in April 2010, has accrued 4,208 days in operation. Previous X-37B missions have successfully demonstrated the X-37B spacecraft’s ability to alter its orbital trajectory using a novel aerobraking maneuver, experimented with space domain awareness technologies, successfully tested Naval Research Laboratory technology designed to harness solar energy and transmit power to the ground, and subjected seeds to the radiation environment of space for the purpose of better understanding how to sustain humans on long-term crewed missions to the moon and beyond. The X-37B is a dynamic and responsive spacecraft responsible for conducting a range of tests and experiments that expedite the development of critical next-generation technologies and operational concepts for reusable space capabilities. — U.S. Space Force

The Boeing-built X-37B looks like a small space shuttle because it originated at NASA as the Orbital Space Plane program to create a vehicle to transport and rescue International Space Station crews.

NASA terminated the program in 2004 after President George W. Bush announced a strategy shift for the human spaceflight program that included cancelling the Space Shuttle once construction of the ISS was completed. NASA transferred X-37B to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and it was later taken over by the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office (AFRCO). Today’s flight is a partnership between USSF and the AFRCO.

Boeing built two X-37Bs, OTV-1 and OTV-2. The USSF didn’t specify which is being used for this mission.

Speculation is rampant about what the X-37B does during all the months or years it’s in orbit because of the secrecy that surrounds it and the fact that it’s maneuverable. Some question whether it may be a space weapon of some kind.

The Secure World Foundation tracks global counterspace capabilities and concludes that’s not likely. An SWF fact sheet on X-37B points out there “is no public evidence that it has ever approached or interacted with other space objects” and “publicly available data suggests most activity supports technology development, not weapons testing.”