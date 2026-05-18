Anderson Confirmed as Deputy NASA Administrator

This evening the Senate confirmed Matthew “Matt” Anderson to be NASA Deputy Administrator. His nomination was one of 49 considered together under Senate rules that were revised last year to allow bundled “en bloc” confirmations.

A former Air Force pilot, Anderson retired from the service in 2021 as a Colonel after 24 years. He logged over 5,000 hours, including 650 combat hours, in five different types of aircraft. At the time of his nomination, he was Vice President, U.S. Space Force and Air Force client executive at CACI International, and Chief Growth Officer at the Space Force Association.

During his March 5, 2026 nomination hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, he vowed to execute President Trump’s space policy and “beat China to the Moon,” and agreed with chairman Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) that it has the “absolute highest priority.”

The committee approved his nomination on March 12 by a vote of 23-5. All the no votes were Democrats (Markey, Duckworth, Lujan, Hickenlooper, Kim).

The Senate approved the en bloc nominations in S. Res. 690 tonight by a vote of 46-43.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman congratulated Anderson on X (@NASAAdmin) and he replied that he’s “humbled & honored to join your team.”

Congratulations to @MattAadastra on a successful Senate confirmation vote for Deputy Administrator of @NASA 🇺🇸 — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) May 18, 2026

In an emailed statement, NASA said Anderson will “help oversee NASA’s operations and strategic initiatives as the agency works to deliver on President Trump’s National Space Policy and strengthen America’s leadership in space.”

Anderson has a B.S. in biology from the Air Force Academy, an M.S. in Aeronautical Science from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (Isaacman’s alma mater), and an M.A. in Leadership & Counseling from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.