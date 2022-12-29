FY2023 Funding Signed, Sealed and Delivered

President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act into law today, finalizing funding for FY2023. The $1.7 trillion legislation funds the departments and agencies that execute space programs — NASA, NOAA, DOD, and the FAA — plus all the others in the discretionary part of the U.S. budget through September 30, 2023.

Whether or not Congress would clear a FY2023 funding bill before the end of the 117th Congress was a nail-biter. House Republicans including Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX), the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, declined to negotiate hoping to delay action until they take control next week when the 118th Congress begins.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, saw things differently. He and his Democratic counterpart, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), and House Appropriations Committee chair Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) worked out the deal that passed the Senate last Thursday and the House on Friday.

Leahy and Shelby are both retiring. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) are expected to succeed them. Granger will become chair of House Appropriations with DeLauro as Ranking Member. It’s the first time the top spots on both Appropriations Committees will be held by women.

It took several days for clerks to dot the i’s and cross the t’s on the final text of the bill (H.R. 2617) and send it to the White House. The President, who is on vacation with his family in St. Croix, signed it today thanking “Representative DeLauro, Speaker Pelosi, Senators Leahy and Shelby, Majority Leader Schumer, Minority Leader McConnell, and many others for their leadership.”

In terms of space funding: