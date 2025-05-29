Musk Still Hoping for First Starship to Mars Next Year

Undeterred by the third Starship RUD in a row two days ago, Elon Musk remains optimistic about sending an uncrewed Starship to Mars at the end of next year and a crewed flight 26-months later. In a talk to SpaceX employees today, delayed from Tuesday, Musk highlighted recent successes while avoiding the problems, and kept the focus on his vision of humanity’s future — sending millions of people to Mars to create a multiplanetary species.

Musk’s ninth Starship Integrated Flight Test (IFT-9) on Tuesday ended with Starship disintegrating over the Indian Ocean — a Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly (RUD). That was an improvement over IFT-7 and IFT-8, both of which exploded over the Caribbean. But IFT-9 fell far short of its goals because of a fuel leak, failing to deploy eight simulated next-generation Starlink satellites, relight a Raptor engine in space, or test Starship’s heat shield during reentry.

Musk was scheduled to give this talk publicly a few hours before IFT-9’s launch, but postponed it at the last minute saying he’d speak after the launch. When the launch didn’t go as planned, nothing more was said about it. This afternoon SpaceX simply posted the video on X. SpaceX didn’t respond to a query as to when it was made.

The Road to Making Life Multiplanetary: an update from @elonmusk on SpaceX’s plan to reach Mars pic.twitter.com/d2cnsVKK80 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 29, 2025



The talk was entirely upbeat with no mention of Starship’s three RUDs in a row. The focus was on improvements being made for future missions, especially the new Raptor 3 engine that will be part of Starship Version 3 that he plans to introduce by the end of the year.

The first stage, Super Heavy (the “booster”), and the second stage, Starship (“ship”), both use Raptors. In the current design, the booster has 33 and the ship has six. (The Super Heavy/Starship combination is also referred to as Starship.)

Musk highlighted the recent successes in catching the booster back at the launch pad and reusing one of them for the first time on IFT-9. That also did not go as exactly planned, however. The booster was supposed to make a soft splashdown in the Gulf, but something went wrong when they fired the engines for the landing burn and it also suffered a RUD.

The booster and Starship both are reusable and catching Starship back at the launch pad is another near-term goal, all part of creating “rapidly reusable reliable rockets.” Musk said “we hope to demonstrate that later this year, maybe as soon as two or three months from now.”

Many upgrades are planned for Super Heavy/Starship as SpaceX ramps up for hundreds of launches per year from Starbase, Texas and Florida’s Space Coast. The vehicle will get larger so it can carry more mass, eventually 200 tons to low Earth orbit.

Starship is the key to SpaceX’s future and not just for sending people to Mars. Initially they’ll use it to launch a new generation, V3, of Starlink broadband Internet satellites. Falcon 9 rockets are launching the current generation several times a week. More than 7,000 are in Earth orbit already. The new satellites are much larger, however, and need Starship. When the solar panels are deployed, they’re the size of a Boeing 737 airplane.

Starlink actually is connected to Musk’s Mars aspirations. After showing the orbital path Starship will take to get to Mars, Musk pointed out it’s the image on Starlink Wi-Fi routers because the money SpaceX is earning from Starlink “is what’s being used to pay for humanity getting to Mars. So I’d like to thank everyone out there who supports Starlink because you’re helping secure the future of civilization and helping make life multi-planetary.”

The Earth and Mars are correctly aligned for that orbital transfer every 26 months. The next opportunity is the end of 2026 and Musk said today that’s when he hopes to launch Starship to Mars for the first time. He’s said that in the past as well. Renowned for overly optimistic timeline projections, he toned it down a bit today and estimated a 50-50 chance of that happening, but the photo he showed says 2026. That’s the launch date; it would arrive in 2027. The only passenger on the first flight will be an Optimus robot.

He still has the goal of launching humans at the next opportunity in 2028, but acknowledged there might be a second mission with only robots. His vision is a human civilization on Mars, though, and he won support from President Trump earlier this year.

His business, however, includes a contract with NASA to provide a Human Landing System (HLS) version of Starship to put U.S. astronauts back on the Moon in mid-2027, two years from now, on NASA’s Artemis III mission. NASA can’t do it without Starship. It’s the vehicle that will ferry the crew from lunar orbit down to the surface and back.

Time is getting short. Starship hasn’t even reached Earth orbit yet. Not to mention that Earth orbit is as far as Starship can go. Travel to the Moon or Mars requires Starship to be refueled in Earth orbit. No such fuel depots exist yet, nor has transferring cryogenic propellants in microgravity been demonstrated.

NASA often cites propellant transfer as a milestone they are particularly eager to see SpaceX achieve. In March, Lori Glaze, who oversees Artemis as Acting Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development, said they hoped it would happen this year. Today Musk said “we should hopefully demonstrate [it] next year.”

SpaceX has to fly an uncrewed HLS test flight to the lunar surface before Artemis III. Musk didn’t mention Starship HLS by name or provide any indication of when the test flight might take place. He simply showed an illustration of what he calls Moon Base Alpha (joking that the name is like the one on the 1970s TV show Space 1999) with three of them on the lunar surface. “We should have a Moon Base Alpha, which is the next step after the Apollo program” with a “science station doing research about the nature of the universe on the Moon, would be very cool.”

He’s actually been dismissive of the Moon recently, calling it a “distraction.” In interviews with journalists on Tuesday, he criticized Artemis as “feeble” because it’s not bold enough and should be focused on establishing a base on the Moon, not repeating the Apollo program. The comment is perplexing since the long-stated goal of the Artemis program is sustained human presence on the Moon and specifically not to replicate Apollo.

He didn’t indicate the time frame he has in mind for Moon Base Alpha or whether he still considers the Moon a distraction. The talk quickly turned back to Mars.

First Starship has to get to Earth orbit. Musk said on Tuesday after the IFT-9 RUD that he expects to accelerate the launch cadence for the next three flights, with one every three to four weeks. The FAA recently approved SpaceX’s request to increase launches and landings (“catches”) at Starbase to 25 per year. The issue now is to figure out what went wrong on IFT-9 and fix it so they can try again with IFT-10.