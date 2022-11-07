NASA Watching Weather for Artemis I as Nicole Threatens

NASA once again is keeping a watchful eye on a tropical storm that could impact plans to launch the Artemis I uncrewed test flight of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft. A hurricane watch has just been posted for Florida’s Atlantic Coast for the storm named Nicole. The SLS/Orion stack was taken back to the safety of the Vehicle Assembly Building in September when Hurricane Ian hit the state and just rolled back to the launch pad on Friday.

During a briefing Thursday, Jim Free, NASA Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development, and Cliff Lanham, Senior Vehicle Operations Manager for Exploration Ground Systems, talked about the storm and their decision to move Artemis I to Launch Complex-39B anyway. At the time, Lanham said the National Hurricane Center was forecasting a maximum of 40 knot winds and just a 30 percent chance it would become a named storm.

Now it has become a named storm with the possibility of hurricane force winds.

When Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida in September, two launch attempts on August 29 and September 3 had been scrubbed and NASA was getting ready to try again on September 27.

But the 322-foot tall rocket can only withstand wind gusts up to 74 knots on the launch pad and sustained winds of 40 knots. The agency reluctantly concluded it had to return to the VAB even though it wants to limit the number of times the stack makes the 8-12 hour trip back and forth to avoid stresses on the hardware.

That was the fourth trip. Now it’s made a fifth, arriving back at LC-39B Friday morning.

In an emailed statement today, the agency said it has placed Kennedy Space Center in Hurricane Condition 4 (HURCON 4) as a precaution and will evaluate the situation as it develops, but this time SLS/Orion is staying at the pad.

Kennedy Space Center and the adjacent Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are part of the U.S. Space Force’s Eastern Range, overseen by the USSF’s Space Launch Delta 45. It also is at HURCON IV.

SLD 45 has entered Hurricane Condition IV (HURCON IV) in preparation for Subtropical Storm Nicole.

HURCON IV indicates surface winds in excess of 50 knots (58 mph) could arrive in the area of Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station within 96 hours. pic.twitter.com/iPpgcCN3Gw — Space Launch Delta 45 (@SLDelta45) November 7, 2022

Although the weather should clear in time for launch on November 14 as planned, the question is whether the storm will impact launch preparations.

November 16 and 19 are backup days if the launch is delayed.