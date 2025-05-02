Trump Proposes $6 Billion Cut to NASA

President Trump released a “skinny” version of his FY2026 budget request today with top-line numbers for NASA and other parts of the government funded by annual appropriations. The detailed budget request will be released later this month. Deep cuts to NASA were expected and are born out. Human spaceflight gets a boost, including $1 billion in investments for human Mars exploration, but everything else is reduced.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) posted the documents mid-morning. OMB’s summary says the cuts will refocus NASA on “beating China back to the Moon and on putting the first human on Mars” while terminating “multiple unaffordable missions” and reducing “lower priority research, resulting in a leaner Science program that reflects a commitment to fiscal responsibility.”

One of the more surprising proposals is to cut back on the size of the crews that visit the International Space Station, including the number of crew and cargo flights. Research would be focused on Moon and Mars exploration.

This article will be updated later.