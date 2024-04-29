Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: April 22-28, 2024

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com over the last week, April 22-28, 2024, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy April 28-May 4, 2024

April 28, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of April 28-May 4, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House is in session Monday-Wednesday. The Senate is in session beginning Tuesday.

Starliner CFT Cleared for May 6 Launch

April 25, 2024. Today NASA and Boeing gave a thumbs up for the May 6 launch of Boeing’s Starliner Crew Flight Test. The long-awaited CFT mission with two NASA astronauts hopefully will be the final step in certifying Starliner as the second commercial crew space transportation system to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

New Chinese Space Station Crew Arrives at Tiangong-3 Space Station

April 25, 2024. China continued its new pattern of space station crew exchanges today with the launch of the three-man Shenzhou-18 crew. They docked with the Tiangong-3 space station 6.5 hours after launch and will replace the Shenzhou-17 crew for what has become routine 6-month stays similar to those on the International Space Station.

SLIM Does it Again — Survives Another Lunar Night

April 24, 2024. Japan’s lunar lander is defying all the odds, surviving yet another bitter cold lunar night. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, landed in January and was expected to survive for only a few days. Instead, it woke up yesterday after a third 14-day lunar night and sent back another photo of its surroundings.

Russia Vetoes U.N. Security Council Resolution on Nuclear Weapons in Space

April 24, 2024. Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution today that would have reaffirmed the provision in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty prohibiting nations from placing nuclear weapons in Earth orbit. Recent reports that Russia may be planning to do just that surprised and worried many space-faring countries. Russian President Putin said publicly Russia has no intention of putting a nuclear weapon in orbit, but U.S. officials point out if that were true, Russia would not have vetoed the resolution.

Voyager 1 Back in Action Thanks to JPL Engineers

April 23, 2024. The plucky Voyager 1 spacecraft has another lease on life as it continues its voyage through interstellar space. The 46-year old spacecraft, billions of miles from home, began sending unintelligible data back to Earth in November, but engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory figured out what was wrong and devised a remedy.

