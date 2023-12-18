Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: December 11-17, 2023

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com last week, December 11-17, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy December 17-31, 2023

December 17, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the next two weeks, December 17-31, 2023, and any insight we can offer about them. The Senate will be in session at least part of the week of December 18. Otherwise both chambers are scheduled to meet only in pro forma sessions during this period.

Space Command Reaches FOC While “Home” Remains TBD

December 15, 2023. U.S. Space Command reached Full Operational Capability (FOC) today, almost four-and-a-half years after it was reestablished by then-President Trump. Still undecided, however, is where USSPACECOM’s permanent home will be located. The ongoing battle between Colorado and Alabama continues in the just-passed FY2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

Artemis II Crew Meets with Biden and Harris

December 14, 2023. The Artemis II crew made an unannounced visit to the White House today, meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The President’s and Vice President’s schedules released last night made no mention of the impending meeting of the country’s two top elected officials with the four people who will be the first to circle the Moon since the Apollo era.

ULA’s Vulcan Debut Set for January as Year of Lunar Landers Begins

December 14, 2023. The United Launch Alliance was hoping to close out 2023 with the inaugural launch of the new Vulcan rocket, but it is not to be. The company confirmed today it now is targeting January 8, 2024 to literally “shoot for the Moon” with the launch of Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander, just one of several headed to the Moon in 2024.

Senators Skeptical of White House Mission Authorization Proposal

December 13, 2023. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and other Senators expressed reservations about the White House’s new mission authorization proposal at a Senate hearing today. Released last month by the National Space Council, the proposal calls for splitting responsibilities for regulating new types of space activities between the Department of Commerce and the Department of Transportation instead of creating a “one-stop shop” as many expected. At an unrelated event earlier in the day, the Space Council’s Director of Commercial Space Policy acknowledged they have a lot of work to do to explain their reasoning.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: December 4-10, 2023

December 11, 2023. Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com last week, December 4-10, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.