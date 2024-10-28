Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: October 21-27, 2024

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from October 21-27, 2024 including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy October 27-November 3, 2024

October 27, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week plus a day of October 27-November 3, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in recess until after the November 5 elections except for pro forma sessions.

Crew-8 Astronaut Released from Hospital, Back in Houston

October 26, 2024. The NASA astronaut who was hospitalized yesterday after returning from an eight-month spaceflight is now back in Houston. For privacy reasons, NASA will not provide any details about which of the three NASA astronauts was taken ill or why, only that the astronaut was taken to a Pensacola hospital and remained there overnight for observation.

Crew-8 Home At Last, But One is Hospitalized

October 25, 2024. The four-person crew of the NASA/SpaceX Crew-8 mission is back on terra firma once again, two months later than planned. The quartet splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola this morning after almost eight months in space. However, about four hours after splashdown NASA announced that the crew had been taken to a local medical facility. Several hours later it added that three of the four had returned to Houston, but one remains in a Pensacola hospital under observation. Due to privacy concerns, NASA is not identifying who it is other than it is one of the NASA astronauts.

Aerospace Corporation Lays Out Key Space Issues for Next Administration

October 24, 2024. The Aerospace Corporation is out with a set of 16 papers identifying key space issues facing the next Administration and Congress, whoever wins the election. Space Agenda 2025 covers a wide range of civil, commercial and national security space topics focusing on how to strengthen U.S. leadership and competitiveness and offering a framework to address them.

Crew-8 on the Way Home At Last

October 23, 2024. Crew-8 undocked from the International Space Station this afternoon, two months later than planned. Their mission was extended first while NASA was deciding what to do about Boeing’s Starliner crew and then by a long stretch of bad weather around Florida. The weather is finally good enough for them to splash down either in the Atlantic or the Gulf of Mexico early Friday morning after more than eight months in space.

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab Seeking New Director

October 23, 2024. The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory is seeking a new director to succeed Ralph Semmel who will retire next summer. JHUAPL encompasses four sectors: Air and Missile Defense, Asymmetric Operations, Force Projection, and Space. The space sector has built and operated many spacecraft for DOD and NASA with more on the way including Dragonfly, an octocopter that will fly over the dunes of Saturn’s moon Titan.

Boeing Takes Another $250 Million Charge for Starliner

October 23, 2024. Boeing is taking another $250 million charge against earnings to pay for cost overruns on the Starliner commercial crew program. The company is operating under a $4.2 billion fixed price contract with NASA through a Public-Private Partnership where Boeing retains ownership of the spacecraft and NASA purchases services once it is certified as safe for transporting NASA astronauts. That step remains elusive after three test flights and Boeing must cover the extra costs. The company now has spent $1.85 billion of its own money on the program.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: October 14-20, 2024

