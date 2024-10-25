Crew-8 Home At Last

The four-person crew of the NASA/SpaceX Crew-8 mission is back on terra firma once again, two months later than planned. The quartet splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola this morning after almost eight months in space.

NASA astronauts Matt Dominick, Mike Barratt and Jeanette Epps and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Grebenkin launched on March 3, 2024 for what was expected to be a six-month mission, returning in mid-August after Crew-9 arrived to replace them.

NASA delayed Crew-9’s launch and Crew-8’s return, however, while deciding what to do about the Boeing Starliner CFT crew, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. If they couldn’t come home on Starliner, they would need two of the four seats on Crew-9 and two of the original Crew-9 astronauts would have to stay home. That’s ultimately what NASA decided to do. Crew-9’s Nick Hague (NASA) and Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos) launched on September 28 and arrived the next day. After the usual week-long handover period, Crew-8 was getting ready to come home, but lousy weather in Florida prevented it until now.

Their SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule undocked from the International Space Station at 5:05 pm ET on Wednesday and splashed down at 3:29 am ET this morning after 235 days in space. Their nighttime arrival was captured by infrared cameras and narrated by SpaceX commentators.

The ISS is now back to its usual crew complement of seven — Wilmore and Williams who are now part of Crew-9 along with Hague and Gorbunov and will return in February; and Russia’s Soyuz MS-26 crew, Aleksey Ovchinin (Roscosmos), Ivan Vagner (Roscosmos) and Don Pettit (NASA) who will return in March. Each crew is scheduled to have a routine 6-month stay aboard the ISS, but as events in recent years have demonstrated, flexibility is key to the ISS program.

In addition to Crew-8, which stayed for eight months instead of six months, and the Starliner crew (Wilmore and Williams) who are staying for eight months instead of eight days, three missions have been extended from six months to a year in the past three years for a variety of reasons: Mark Vande Hei and Pytor Dubrov to accommodate two Russian-sponsored spaceflight participants; Frank Rubio, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin because their Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft had to be replaced; and Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub to accommodate a Russian-sponsored spaceflight participant.

The ISS is an international partnership among the United States, Russia, Japan, Canada and 11 European countries working through the European Space Agency. It has been permanently occupied by international crews rotating on roughly six-month schedules since November 2000. The U.S. and Russian segments are interdependent so each crew rotation flight carries at least one crew member from each country to ensure one American and one Russian are always aboard to operate their respective segments.