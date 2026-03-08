What’s Happening in Space Policy March 8-14, 2026

Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of March 8-14, 2026 and any insight we can offer about them. The Senate is in session this week. The House is in recess except for pro forma sessions.

During the Week

Welcome to Daylight Saving Time in the United States! If you haven’t turned your clocks forward an hour (“spring forward”), you may be late to your events today unless you live in Arizona or Hawaii, the two states that don’t observe this ritual. Remember that other countries change to summer time on different schedules. Europe, for example, doesn’t switch from Central European Time (CET) to Central European Summer Time (CEST) until March 29. That’s important for anyone in the U.S. planning to listen to ESA’s pre-launch briefing for the Celeste LEO PNT mission on Thursday, for example.

The House is in recess this week. The Senate will be at work, though, and the Senate Commerce Committee will meet in Executive Session on Thursday to vote on several nominations, including Matt Anderson to be NASA Deputy Administrator. His nomination hearing last week went very well. Committee chair Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) commented that Anderson would work with Administrator Isaacman to ensure a “safe and successful launch for Artemis II.” That could be coming up as early as next month, suggesting Cruz is pretty confident Anderson will be confirmed by the full Senate quickly.

Elsewhere, there are some very interesting conferences and, on Friday, the annual “space prom” here in D.C., but let’s hit some of the highlights earlier in the week first.

On Tuesday, Florida International University’s (FIU’s) D.C. office will hold a fireside chat with Laura Delgado López to discuss her recent report comparing space security perspectives of key space nations in Latin America with those of the U.S. Well known in the D.C. space policy community, Delgado López is now a Senior Fellow at FIU’s Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy after leaving NASA HQ last year. The event will be webcast.

The American Astronautical Society’s annual Goddard Space Science Symposium is Thursday-Friday at the National Housing Center in D.C. As usual it has a terrific line-up of speakers and panel sessions. “Advancing an Integrated Space Enterprise” features panels on Navigating and Communicating from the Moon to Mars, Accelerating Commercial Space Stations, Space Science: Impacts on the Economy and National Security, and many more.

Headline speakers include Chris Scolese, Director of the National Reconnaissance Office and former Director of Goddard Space Flight Center, who will also receive the National Space Club’s prestigious Goddard Memorial Trophy the next day (see below). Also on tap at the AAS meeting are Casey Swails, NASA Deputy Associate Administrator, Cynthia Simmons, Acting Director of GSFC, and Charlie Powell from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Susan Nelson will moderate a panel on “A View from the Hill” with staffers from the House and Senate appropriations committees on Friday morning. Nicky Fox, NASA Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, gives the closing luncheon address that day.

A few hours later (giving everyone time to get gussied up), the National Space Club holds its annual Goddard Memorial Dinner at the Hilton Washington close by. The AAS and the Space Club are two different entities, but most years they coordinate the two events.

The Goddard Dinner is fondly known as the “space prom” where 2,000 or more space professionals gather to celebrate achievements across the civil-commercial-military space spectrum and present awards. The Press Award is one of them and we are delighted that Ken Chang, science reporter for the New York Times, is this year’s recipient. Congratulations, Ken!!

As we mentioned earlier, Chris Scolese will receive the Goddard Memorial Trophy, one of the highest accolades in the space community. Other awardees include Firefly Aerospace for the Blue Ghost Mission 1 Team that accomplished that breathtaking landing on the Moon last year, Howard Hu, NASA JSC’s Orion program manager, Dana Weigel, NASA JSC’s International Space Station program manager, Lt. Col. Amanda Salmoiraghi from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Warfighting Analysis Center, and others with amazing accomplishments we wish we could list here. Super impressive group. The complete list is on the Space Club’s website. Congratulations all!

Lots of other great events this week, too, like the annual IEEE Aerospace Conference in Montana, and the first half of the South by Southwest (SXSW) extravaganza in Austin, TX that continues through March 18.

Those and other events we know about as of Sunday morning are shown below. Check back throughout the week for others we learn about later and add to our Calendar, or changes to these.

Sunday, March 8

Daylight Saving Time begins in the United States

Sunday-Saturday, March 8-14 (continued from yesterday)

IEEE Aerospace Conference, Big Sky, Montana

Tuesday, March 10

Space Security in Latin America – Fireside Chat with Laura Delgado López (FIU), 601 New Jersey Ave, NW, Washington, DC/online, 12:30-2:00 pm ET

Tuesday-Wednesday, March 10-11

Thursday, March 12

Thursday-Friday, March 12-13

AAS Goddard Space Science Symposium, Washington, DC

Thursday, March 12-Wednesday, March 18

SXSW, Austin, TX

Friday, March 13