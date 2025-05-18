What’s Happening in Space Policy May 18-24, 2025

Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of May 18-24, 2025 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session this week.

During the Week

We thought the big event this week would be SpaceX’s next Starship launch, Integrated Flight Test-9 (IFT-9). SpaceX hasn’t announced a launch date, only that they’re getting close. Reporters at NASASpaceflight.com who closely follow activities at Starbase, however, posted on May 15 that the launch could be May 22, but based on government notices to airmen (NOTAMs) and mariners (LNMs) now say it’s slipped to No Earlier Than (NET) next week.

Just when you thought Flight 9 was just a days away, SpaceX opted to remove Booster 14-2 from the OLM on Pad A and rolled it back to the Production Site. However, Pad B continued to entertain the masses with ballast bag testing on its chopsticks.https://t.co/t07AOUR6s7 pic.twitter.com/wBXJDiZKFV — NSF – NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) May 17, 2025

STARSHIP FLIGHT 9: The Re-entry marine hazard warning has been updated to NET May 26 CDT (May 27 UTC). However, because of the US federal holiday Memorial Day, launch cannot occur on that day, leading to NET May 27 CDT (May 28 UTC). We will wait to see if the other NOTAMs and… pic.twitter.com/nLKIb1puB9 — Ryan Caton (@dpoddolphinpro) May 17, 2025



The delay seems to be for technical reasons, but in addition as of Thursday the FAA hadn’t given them permission to launch. The FAA only received SpaceX’s mishap investigation report for IFT-8 the day before and were still reviewing it.

IFT-8 was the second Starship test flight in a row to explode over the Caribbean. The FAA needs to close that investigation or make “a return to fight determination” before giving SpaceX a license for IFT-9.

As soon as SpaceX officially announces a launch date/time, we’ll post it on our Calendar.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill the House continues to focus on trying to get agreement on the reconciliation bill that would extend the 2017 tax cuts, create new tax cuts, increase spending on defense, border security, and energy, and cut spending for most other government programs. House Speaker Mike Johnson is determined to get the House to pass it this week before the Memorial Day recess begins. On Friday, however, four ultra-conservative Republicans joined with all Democrats on the House Budget Committee to defeat the bill 16-21 (a fifth Republican voted no for procedural reasons so he could bring the bill up again). The ultra-conservative Republican no votes were largely because they want deeper spending cuts. The committee is scheduled to vote again tonight (Sunday) at 10:00 pm ET. If it passes, it can go to the Rules Committee tomorrow and then to the House floor for debate by the entire House. That’s what Johnson wants to get done by the end of this week. The House and Senate will be in recess for the Memorial Day holiday next week. The end result of reconciliation likely will affect government spending on space activities, but the debate is largely outside the scope of this website so we’ll leave it there.

Also on the Hill this week, one of the many congressional hearings is space-related. The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) will hold its annual posture review for the Department of the Air Force (DAF) on Tuesday. DAF comprises two military services: the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force. Witnesses are Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, and Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman. Meink was just confirmed by the Senate as Secretary of the Air Force on Tuesday and was sworn in on Friday. That doesn’t give him much time to get ready for the hearing, but he has a lot of Air Force experience. Since 1988 he’s held a variety of Air Force positions as an officer and then as a civilian. Most recently he was Principal Deputy Director of the National Reconnaissance Office.

Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy E. Meink was sworn in today, May 16, 2025.

“I am humbled and excited to be the 27th Secretary of the Air Force. I’d like to thank President Trump for the chance to work for our Total Force Airmen & Guardians supporting our Nation’s defense.” pic.twitter.com/Kyf9f5tEdh — Office of the Secretary of the Air Force (@SecAFOfficial) May 16, 2025



The spring meeting of the Lunar Surface Innovation Consortium (LSIC) is also this week Tuesday-Thursday at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, MD. A virtual option is available.

Blue Origin’s John Couluris is the industry keynote speaker on Tuesday. He is Blue’s Senior Vice President of Lunar Permanence. Hopefully he’ll have an update on the Blue Moon Mark 1 (MK1) mission expected to launch in August as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. Headed to the Moon’s South Pole like many of the CLPS missions, Blue Moon MK1 is a pathfinder for Blue Moon MK2, the much larger and more capable Human Landing System (HLS) for NASA’s Artemis program. Under NASA’s existing Artemis plan, SpaceX’s Starship HLS will deliver U.S. crews to the lunar surface on the first two landing missions, Artemis III and IV. NASA wants two HLS service providers to ensure “dissimilar redundancy” so if one is grounded for any reason they have another option. Blue Origin is the second provider and Blue Moon MK2’s first mission is slated for Artemis V.

NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) Associate Administrator Clayton Turner and STMD’s Niki Werkheiser also will speak the first day, with lots of interesting panels and breakout sessions to follow. A panel on Thursday morning includes Marchel Holle from the Japanese company ispace that is getting ready to land its RESILIENCE lander and TENACIOUS micro-rover on the Moon on June 5 EDT (June 6 in Japan). The spacecraft is already in lunar orbit after a several month trip. It launched along Intuitive Machines’ IM-2 in January, but took a different path.

Hello from lunar orbit! ????????

RESILIENCE status: nominal

Distance above the Lunar surface: between ca. 100 km to 2,300 km

Current orbital phase: Lunar orbiting phase, osculating between ca. 3,200 km/h to 6,800 km/h This photo was taken with the spot camera mounted on top of the… pic.twitter.com/Qgs31WtYg9 — ispace (@ispace_inc) May 16, 2025



Those and other events we know about as of Sunday morning are shown below. Check back throughout the week for others we learn about later and add to our Calendar or changes to these.

Sunday-Wednesday, May 18-21

Monday, May 19

CFR Military Strategy and Leadership Event with the Six Service Chiefs (Council on Foreign Relations), virtual?, 6:00 pm ET

Monday-Wednesday, May 19-21

Luxembourg Space Resources Week, Luxembourg/partially online

Tuesday, May 20

Tuesday-Thursday, May 20-22

Lunar Surface Innovation Consortium (LSIC) Spring Meeting, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab, Laurel, MD/online

Wednesday, May 21

MSBR Luncheon on Science and Engineering of the Dragonfly Mission, Martin’s Crosswinds, Greenbelt, MD, 11:30 am-1:00 pm ET

Thursday, May 22