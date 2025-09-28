What’s Happening in Space Policy September 28-October 4, 2025

Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of September 28-October 4, 2025 and any insight we can offer about them. The congressional schedule is in flux. The Senate will be in session Monday and Tuesday. The House will not. What happens after that depends on government shutdown negotiations.

During the Week

A number of interesting space events are happening this week, like the International Astronautical Congress in Australia, but the possibility of a government shutdown at 12:01 am on Wednesday is unquestionably top of mind.

FY2025 ends at midnight Tuesday and Congress has not passed any of the 12 FY2026 appropriations bills. Government agencies funded through the annual appropriations process will have to shut down, furloughing workers and suspending programs unless agreement is reached on a temporary Continuing Resolution (CR). Exceptions are made for work to protect life and property — like operating the International Space Station — but those workers don’t get paid until the shutdown ends. Not all government operations are affected, only those funded by appropriations (“discretionary spending”) rather than mandatory spending like Social Security and Medicare. The money approved in the reconciliation bill (H.R. 1) also is not affected.

Last week, OMB Director Russell Vought increased pressure on Democrats by saying federal workers might not just be furloughed, but fired (RIF’d), unless the programs they work on are statutorily required, funded through means other than appropriations, or consistent with the President’s priorities. Politico got a copy of the memo.

Republicans and Democrats seem far apart and the likelihood of a shutdown pretty high, but anything can happen in Washington. Just last night (Saturday) President Trump agreed to meet tomorrow with congressional leaders of both parties. Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) have been complaining that Republicans won’t negotiate with them. Indeed, after indicating he’d meet with the two last week, Trump changed his mind and said no. Now the meeting is back on with Republican congressional leaders Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) joining in.

Shutdown showdowns have become rather commonplace, but this year is somewhat different. First, it’s Democrats who may cause the shutdown rather than Republicans. Usually it’s the reverse. The Republican-led House passed a “clean CR” (without any poison-pill provisions) on September 19 that would keep the government operating at full capacity through November 21. The vote was on mostly party lines (217-212) with only one Democrat in favor and only two Republicans opposed. Usually clean CRs are good news, but Democrats opposed it because it doesn’t include a permanent extension of Affordable Care Act health subsidies that will expire soon and restoration of some of the Medicaid cuts in the reconciliation bill. They introduced an alternative to do that.

The House can pass bills by majority vote, but the Senate needs 60 votes to pass legislation like this. With 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats (including two Independents who caucus with Democrats), some degree of bipartisanship is required. On September 19 the Senate rejected both the House CR and the Democratic alternative. Then everyone left town for a pre-scheduled one-week break.

Both the House and Senate were supposed to come back tomorrow, September 29, with two days to work something out. But House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) decided to keep the House out of session until at least October 1, forcing the Senate to either agree to his bill or cause a shutdown since the House won’t be here to approve any amendments the Senate might make. Both chambers must agree to identical text.

They have until midnight on Tuesday to reach a deal or there will be a partial government shutdown. If it happens, it could last hours, days, or weeks. The longest shutdown, 35 days, was in Trump’s first term. What will come of tomorrow’s meeting is anyone’s guess. Remarks by some of the principals on the Sunday morning talk shows today don’t sound promising, but as we said anything can happen in Washington.

Meanwhile, the annual International Astronautical Congress (IAC) takes place this week in Sydney, Australia. The IAC combines meetings of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), International Academy of Astronautics (IAA), and International Institute of Space Law (IISL). The conference officially begins tomorrow, but pre-conference events are underway already. The IAC theme this year is “Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth.”

Sydney is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time so the time zone difference is a challenge, but NASA has provided a list of NASA events that will be livestreamed or otherwise available on the IAF’s YouTube channel or NASA social media outlets. The first is tonight (Sunday) at 11:45 pm EDT — a one-on-one with Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy. There are several others, most in the overnight hours EDT.

Separately, NASA astronaut Chris Williams is getting ready to launch to the ISS on Soyuz MS-28 next month. On Wednesday, he’ll be at Johnson Space Center and participate in a news conference to discuss what he’ll do during his eight-month assignment. That could be the first day of the shutdown, of course. NASA says they’ll adjust the news conference’s schedule “as needed.” Soyuz MS-28 is scheduled to launch on November 27, which happens to be Thanksgiving Day here in the U.S.

Coincidentally, Wednesday not only is the beginning of FY2026, but the 67th anniversary of when NASA opened its doors on October 1, 1958. That’s almost exactly one year after the beginning of the Space Age on October 4, 1957 with the launch of Sputnik by the Soviet Union. The United Nations recognizes World Space Week every year from October 4-10, with October 4 honoring the Sputnik launch and October 10 the entry into force of the first U.N. space treaty, the Treaty on Principles Governing Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space Including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies, or the Outer Space Treaty (OST). World Space Week’s theme this time is “Living in Space.”

This year October 4 also is International Observe the Moon night. A couple of weeks ago, The Planetary Society interviewed NASA’s Staci Horvath, outreach coordinator for NASA-Goddard’s solar system exploration division, and Theresa Summer, astronomy educator at the Astronomical Society of the Pacific, about the Moon and what people may be able to see with the naked eye. Sounds like fun — weather permitting!

Those and other events we know about as of Sunday morning are shown below. Check back throughout the week for others we learn about later and add to our Calendar or changes to these.

Sunday, September 28

GSA International Spaceport Forum, Sydney, Australia

Monday, September 29

ISU-DC Space Café with Planetary Geologist Kirby Runyon, 1020 N Highland St, Arlington, VA, 6:00-8:00 pm ET

Monday-Thursday, September 29-October 2

The Solar System in Context (NOIRLab), Tucson, AZ

Monday-Friday, September 29-October 3

International Astronautical Congress, Sydney Australia (NASA has a list of a few events that will be livestreamed or otherwise available virtually)

Tuesday, September 30

Wednesday, October 1

NASA News Conference with Astronaut Chris Williams, JSC/virtual, 2:00 pm ET

Saturday, October 4

International Observe the Moon Night, global

Saturday-Friday, October 4-10