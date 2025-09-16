Cygnus Cargo Ship Enroute to ISS Experiences Propulsion Anomalies

The Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo ship loaded with 11,000 pounds of experiments and supplies for the International Space Station will not dock tomorrow morning as planned. Launched on Sunday, the NG-23 spacecraft experienced propulsion anomalies today as it raised its orbit to match that of the ISS. NASA and Northrop Grumman are assessing what steps are needed next. A new arrival date is to be determined.

NG-23 lifted off on time Sunday evening at 6:11 pm ET aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL.

All apparently proceeded as expected until this morning when the NG-23 engines “stopped earlier than planned during two burns designed to raise the orbit” in preparation for rendezvous with the ISS according to NASA. The reasons aren’t clear yet as “flight controllers evaluate an alternate burn plan.”

This is the first launch of Northrop Grumman’s new XL version of Cygnus that can deliver 33 percent more cargo.

Although this is designated NG-23, it is only the 22nd Cygnus capsule to be launched. NG-22 was damaged during shipping via boat from its manufacturer, Thales Alenia Space, in Italy to Florida. Northrop Grumman plans to fly it to the ISS once it’s repaired.

Cygnus does not dock with the ISS, but is captured by the Canadarm2 robotic arm and installed — or berthed — onto a docking port.

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim was to be at Canadarm2’s controls tomorrow morning to capture it at 6:35 am ET, but that will have to wait.