Europa Clipper On its Way

The Europa Clipper spacecraft is on its way to Jupiter. After an on-time liftoff, it separated from the rocket, began transmitting back to Earth, and unfolded its huge solar arrays. It has a long trip ahead, 1.8 billion miles, that will take it to Mars and back to Earth for gravity assists, finally reaching its destination in April 2030.

Weather was about as perfect as it gets for launch at 12:06 pm ET today on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

SpaceX usually recovers at least the two side boosters of Falcon Heavy and sometimes the central core, but in this case all the fuel was needed to send Clipper on its way so none were recovered this time.

It was just over an hour before the spacecraft separated from the Falcon Heavy’s second stage.

Shortly thereafter, mission controllers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA cheered when Acquisition of Signal (AOS) was achieved and they knew they could communicate with Clipper. The next major milestone, deployment of the solar arrays, also went as planned about four hours after launch.

⚡ Power move: @EuropaClipper's solar arrays flanking the body of the spacecraft have fully unfolded. This means that the spacecraft now has a reliable source of power for the rest of its journey to Jupiter and tour of the Jovian system!



Even with all the boost possible from Falcon Heavy, Clipper still needs a bit more to reach Jupiter and will get it from gravity assists at Mars just over four months from now and Earth in December 2026.

Europa Clipper will investigate Europa, one of Jupiter’s many moons. Europa is covered in ice, but based on data from earlier spacecraft that passed by, scientists think an ocean of liquid water lies underneath. Where there’s water, there may be life, albeit microbial. Clipper is not looking for life itself, but to determine if Europa is habitable — capable of supporting life.

NASA’s scientific priorities are guided by Decadal Surveys produced once every 10 years — a decade — by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The 2011 Decadal Survey for planetary science recommended a Europa mission as its second highest priority (returning samples from Mars was first) because of its high pricetag, then estimated at $4.7 billion.

JPL redesigned the mission to lower the cost to $2 billion, but it grew thereafter to $5.2 billion. Some of that is the effect of inflation, but it’s also due to cost growth. In 2019, then-SMD head Thomas Zurbuchen cancelled one of the instruments, ICEMAG, and replaced it with a less expensive alternative, but costs kept rising.

Europa Clipper owes its existence in large part to former Congressman John Culberson (R-TX) who chaired the House Appropriations Commerce-Justice-Science subcommittee from 2014-2018. A passionate advocate for the mission because he firmly believes there is life in Europa’s ocean, he added money to NASA’s budget year after year to fund the mission even though NASA didn’t request it. He put the language directing NASA to build Europa Clipper in the bill itself, not only in the report, and would proudly say it was the only NASA mission required by law.

He lost his reelection bid in 2018, but the program had progressed far enough by then to continue anyway. Culberson did not prevail on his determination to launch Europa Clipper on the Space Launch System or for NASA to build a lander as well as an orbiter. SLS basically was too expensive (the Office of Management and Budget said it would cost $2 billion compared to $0.5 billion for a commercial rocket like Falcon Heavy) and many viewed a lander as premature since so little is known about Europa’s surface.

With Clipper on its way, that’s all history now.