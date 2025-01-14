Isaacman Wins Support, But Also Criticism from Republicans

Jared Isaacman’s expected nomination as NASA Administrator is winning both support and criticism from Republicans. Two prominent Republicans involved in crafting the Contract with America that led to Republicans gaining control of the House in 1995 for the first time in decades praise him as a man with “the right stuff” to lead the agency at this critical juncture. But others complain about his contributions to Democratic candidates and that his companies embrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies, which they oppose. For his part, Isaacman is enthusiastic about taking on the role and ensuring America never settles for second place in space.

President-elect Trump announced his intention to nominate Isaacman in December. He can’t actually nominate anyone until after he is sworn in as President on January 20, but so far there’s no indication he might change his mind.

Isaacman is a 41-year old billionaire entrepreneur who founded two very successful companies, Shift4 and Draken International. He is using some of his fortune to fund private astronaut flights on SpaceX spacecraft for himself and companions. Two have flown already — Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn — with two more planned, including the first crewed flight of Starship whenever it occurs.

His selection raised a few eyebrows because of his lack of government experience and his close association with SpaceX founder and Trump confidant Elon Musk. SpaceX is NASA’s second largest contractor. But he quickly won support from two key members of Trump’s first-term space team, Jim Bridenstine who was NASA Administrator and Scott Pace who served as Executive Secretary of the National Space Council, as well the President of the Commercial Space Federation, Dave Cavossa.

No date has been announced for his nomination to be considered by the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, but more voices now are being heard both pro and con. The committee is chaired by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), with Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) as Ranking Member. Both states have a significant aerospace presence by SpaceX and other companies.

Former Representatives Newt Gingrich (R-GA), who was Speaker of the House from 1995-1999, and Bob Walker (R-PA), who chaired the House Science Committee from 1995-1997, were two key architects of the Contract with America. They were proponents of a strong space program during their tenures in the House and have been ever since, including when Gingrich ran for President in 2012. They published an op-ed in Breitbart News yesterday endorsing Isaacman for the job.

“Given the golden age of American innovation that President Trump intends to build, NASA needs a leader with the vision and experience necessary to think beyond old models and drive the agency to new heights. That leader is Jared Isaacman. “Through his work as a pilot, entrepreneur, and commercial astronaut, Isaacman has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to aeronautical and space excellence. He is an inspirational leader who is immensely qualified to guide our nation’s space policy at this critical junction in our nation’s history. Moreover, his nomination by President Trump to lead NASA represents a unique opportunity to combine the ingenuity of the private sector with the might of the federal government. … “Take it from us: it’s time for NASA to take the next giant leap, and Jared Isaacman has the right stuff to lead the way.” — Newt Gingrich and Bob Walker

At the same time, however, the Washington Examiner reports that other conservative Republicans are raising concerns about Isaacman contributing “hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrats between 2010 and 2024” compared to “under $10,000” to Republicans from 2012-2016, as well the fact that his companies support DEI initiatives.

Some Republicans are assiduously trying to undo DEI efforts in the government and the private sector, which they consider discriminatory against white Americans. The newspaper quotes the president of the conversative Claremont Institute as saying Isaacman’s contributions to Democrats and his companies’ support of DEI should be “front-and-center” at his confirmation hearing, as well as an unnamed Senate staffer asserting that Isaacman “has a lot of explaining to do…”

Isaacman is enthusiastic about taking on the job. Once confirmed, he will step down as CEO of Shift4, the payment processing company he founded in his basement at the age of 16 after quitting high school. (He later went back to school and graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.) He also founded Draken International, a defense firm that owns the largest commercial fleet of ex-military aircraft and trains Air Force pilots, but sold his majority stake to Blackstone in 2019.

An experienced jet pilot who goes by the handle Rook, Isaacman posted a lengthy statement on X (@rookisaacman) the day Trump announced his selection, enthusing that “the second space age has only just begun” and “We will never again lose our ability to journey to the stars and never settle for second place.”

I am honored to receive President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump nomination to serve as the next Administrator of NASA. Having been fortunate to see our amazing planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history. On my last mission to space, my crew and I traveled farther from Earth than anyone in over half a century. I can confidently say this second space age has only just begun. Space holds unparalleled potential for breakthroughs in manufacturing, biotechnology, mining, and perhaps even pathways to new sources of energy. There will inevitably be a thriving space economy—one that will create opportunities for countless people to live and work in space. At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilization. I was born after the Moon landings; my children were born after the final space shuttle launch. With the support of President Trump, I can promise you this: We will never again lose our ability to journey to the stars and never settle for second place. We will inspire children, yours and mine, to look up and dream of what is possible. Americans will walk on the Moon and Mars and in doing so, we will make life better here on Earth. It is the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role and to work alongside NASA’s extraordinary team to realize our shared dreams of exploration and discovery. … — Jared Issacman

He doubled down on that during a fireside chat at the Space Force Association’s (SFA’s) Spacepower 2024 conference last month. The discussion did not directly address his expected nomination, but expanded on his vision for space as well as his experiences training for and flying his two space missions.

“I’m just super passionate about humankind’s future among the stars and what’s approaching, because it’s going to be a lot. It’s going to arrive a lot quicker than probably many of us think. … My top agenda, what I’m incredibly passionate about, is the competitiveness of our nation.” … “We are going to inevitably have a presence on the Moon and then on Mars and we’re just going to keep making the high ground higher. And that’s going to necessitate … the protection from everybody in this room …”

The latter comments reflected the SFA’s audience — U.S. Space Force Guardians. He praised their role in helping his flights succeed, noting they maintain space situational awareness and keep track of space debris, a particularly important factor in the Polaris Dawn mission where he and another crew member, Sarah Gillis, conducted brief spacewalks from the Dragon capsule.

“The single highest risk of the mission was taking MMOD [micrometeoroid orbital debris] hits that would degrade our thermal protection systems. So I have an intense amount of respect for the Guardians for keeping us out of harm’s way.” He envisions a critical role for Guardians in protecting people as they move out into space. “I think it’s inevitable that this trajectory that humankind is going to follow, America is going to lead it, and we’re going to need Guardians there on the high ground looking out for us.”

He still has two space missions pending. After Inspiration 4, he bought three more flights from SpaceX as part of what he calls the Polaris Program: two on Crew Dragons and the first crewed flight of Starship. Polaris Dawn was the first. The timing of the other two now may have to wait until his tour of duty in government is over as he told SFA: “the Polaris program is a little bit of a question mark at the moment, it may wind up on hold for a little bit. We’ll have to see.”