Jared Isaacman Out as NASA Administrator Nominee

Today the White House announced it is withdrawing Jared Isaacman’s nomination to be NASA Administrator. The reason given is that the Administrator must be “in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda” and apparently they think Isaacman is not. The White House said a replacement nominee would be announced soon. Isaacman tweeted that he is grateful to those who supported him and he has “not flown my last mission” and remains “incredibly optimistic” about the future of the space program.

The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee approved Isaacman’s nomination on April 30 and the Senate was expected to vote on it this coming week.

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said in a statement:

“The Administrator of NASA will help lead humanity into space and execute President Trump’s bold mission of planting the American flag on the planet Mars. It’s essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon.” —Liz Huston, White House Spokesperson

Trump announced plans to nominate Isaacman in December and formally sent the nomination to the Senate on Inauguration Day. During his April 9 confirmation hearing, Isaacman surprised many by asserting that NASA could simultaneously pursue human missions to the Moon and Mars within its current budget.

Trump’s declaration during his Inaugural Address in support of sending humans to Mars worried NASA supporters in Congress, who for decades on a bipartisan basis insisted the Moon be a steppingstone to Mars, that Isaacman would pivot the agency away from that strategy. Isaacman assured committee chairman Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) that it would the Moon first, then Mars, winning Cruz’s support. The committee approved the nomination 19-9 with all Republicans and four Democrats voting in favor. Among those voting yes was Ranking Member Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA).

Speculation on what went wrong ranges from the White House objecting to something Isaacman said in a recent post on X to internal White House infighting associated with Elon Musk’s departure from his Special Government Employee status yesterday. Musk recommended Isaacman to Trump. Isaacman flew two spaceflights on SpaceX Crew Dragons and SpaceX uses Isaacman’s Shift4 payment processing company for Starlink payments. The relationship actually had sparked concern that Isaacman might give SpaceX, NASA’s second largest contractor, preferential treatment. Isaacman’s refusal to answer repeated questions from Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) about whether Musk was present when Isaacman interviewed with Trump added to those concerns, but didn’t prevent him from winning committee approval.

The New York Times is reporting that Trump’s decision came after he discovered Isaacman had donated to Democratic candidates, although that has been publicly known for months.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee who introduced Isaacman at the hearing, posted on X this afternoon that he strongly opposes “efforts to derail his nomination.”

Reacting to posts from others on X, Musk offered continued support for Isaacman this afternoon. Replying to Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerrit) expressing dismay at the withdrawal, at 5:15 pm ET Musk said “It is rare to find someone so competent and goodhearted.” Two hours earlier, apparently before the President’s decision became public, John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) enthusiastically endorsed Isaacman and Musk agreed “Absolutely.”

For his part, Isaacman was upbeat this evening in a post on X thanking those who supported his nomination and that he remain optimistic about the future.

I am incredibly grateful to President Trump @POTUS, the Senate and all those who supported me throughout this journey. The past six months have been enlightening and, honestly, a bit thrilling. I have gained a much deeper appreciation for the complexities of government and the… — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) June 1, 2025

This article has been updated.