Johnson Reelected as Speaker of the House

After an endorsement from President-elect Trump, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) won reelection as Speaker of the House today at the opening of the 119th Congress. The initial round of voting appeared to hand him defeat, but after a lengthy interval while the vote was held open, two opponents were convinced to change their minds. He won with 218 of the 219 Republicans voting for him.

Johnson’s fate had been very much up in the air after his messy handling of the Continuing Resolution (CR) that ultimately passed on December 20. Many of his House Republican colleagues were upset because, for example, the bill included billions in disaster relief without corresponding cuts elsewhere. Trump’s continued support for Johnson was in doubt because his demand to raise the debt limit in the CR so it would happen during President Biden’s tenure instead of his was not included.

Nevertheless, on December 30 Trump offered Johnson his “complete and total endorsement.”

Still, one Republican, Thomas Massie (R-KY), publicly vowed not to vote for Johnson and it appeared quite a few more were disinclined to support him as well.

Johnson had to win a majority of the votes cast. With 434 incoming members (there’s one vacancy), he would need 218 if everyone voted. All Democrats were expected to vote for their candidate, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, so all 218 had to come from Republican ranks. With Massie voting no, every other Republican would have to vote yes.

Initially three Republicans voted for someone other than Johnson — Massie, Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Keith Self (R-TX). As time ticked by, many news outlets reported that Johnson had lost in the first round and a second round was expected. However, the tally was never announced. It turned out the vote was held open while Johnson met with Norman and Self. They later returned and changed their votes to yes.

Thus, Johnson was, in fact, elected in the first round even though it was a rather atypical procedure.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is sworn in and then swears in Members of the House of Representatives in the 119th Congress. pic.twitter.com/Zsi2tb4F48 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

Speculation is rampant as to how Johnson convinced them to change their minds and what role Trump may have played, but the bottom line is that Johnson remains Speaker.

Some Republicans already are putting Johnson on notice they’ll be watching what he does, though. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) posted on X that “there are many members beyond the three” who have reservations about whether Johnson can “deliver the Trump agenda.”

Everything we do needs to set the Congress up for success and to deliver the Trump agenda for the American people. Speaker Johnson has not made that clear yet, so there are many members beyond the three who voted for someone else who have reservations. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 3, 2025

Roy and 10 other Republicans later posted a “dear colleague” letter elaborating on their concerns and what they want Johnson to do about them.

My statement – along with my colleagues – regarding our vote for @SpeakerJohnson. pic.twitter.com/vXsNq9DDcm — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 3, 2025

Clearly, getting any legislation passed with only Republican votes will be extremely difficult in the 119th Congress. Democrats gained two seats so the margin is incredibly close. The House currently has 219 Republicans and 215 Democrats, with one Republican vacancy (Matt Gaetz’s seat). Two more Republicans will be leaving soon to join the Administration — Elise Stefanik (NY) as U.N. Ambassador and Mike Waltz (FL) as National Security Advisor. All three slots are expected to be filled by Republicans, but until those elections are held, Johnson will have only 217 Republicans to 215 Democrats.

The Senate also got to work today, swearing in new and returning members in groups of four, accompanied by current and former Senators. Sen. Barbara Mikulski (D-MD), well known in space policy circles for her steadfast support of NASA — especially the James Webb Space Telescope — during her decades in the Senate (she retired in 2017), was on hand when Angela Alsobrooks was sworn in as the newest Senator from Maryland, replacing Ben Cardin (who escorted Mikulski down the aisle).

Former Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-MD) greets Vice President Kamala Harris as Sen. Angela Alsobrooks is sworn into the Senate. pic.twitter.com/tWXp99GnFH — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

Republicans gained four seats in the Senate, which is now composed of 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats (including 2 Independents who caucus with them).

Whatever happens in the future, today was a good day for anyone interested in ensuring a functioning Congress. They have a lot of work to do, starting with a Joint Session on Monday to certify the Electoral College results.