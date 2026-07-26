Soyuz MS-28 Back Home After 8 Months on ISS

Soyuz MS-28 Back Home After 8 Months on ISS

By Marcia Smith | Posted: July 26, 2026 7:43 am ET | Last Updated: July 26, 2026 7:43 am ET

NASA astronaut Chris Williams and two Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev, returned to Earth this morning after 8 months on the International Space Station.

The three-man crew undocked from the ISS at 3:03 am ET and touched down on the steppe of Kazakhstan at 6:27 am ET completing 241 days in space.

Soyuz MS-28 touches down in Kazakhstan, July 26, 2026. Screenshot from NASA livestream.

All three were out of the capsule and being tended to by medical teams within half an hour. Each crew member is presented with a matryoshka doll with their image on it as a welcome home present.

 

NASA astronaut Chris Williams with his matryoshka doll after returning to Earth after 241 days in space. Screenshot from NASA livestream.

This was Williams’ first spaceflight. He conducted two spacewalks in addition to a wide range of scientific experiments including research on new cancer treatments and in-space manufacturing.

Soyuz MS-28’s replacements on Soyuz MS-29 arrived at the ISS on July 14. That crew includes NASA astronaut Anil Menon and Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina.

ISS is now under the command of NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. Kud-Sverchkov handed her the ceremonial key during a traditional Change-of-Command ceremony yesterday.  She also is commander of NASA’s Crew-12, which includes NASA’s Jack Hathaway, ESA’s Sophie Adenot and Roscosmos’s Andrey Fedyaev.

The crew of the International Space Station on July 25, 2026 during a Change-of-Command ceremony as the Soyuz MS-28 crew prepares to return to Earth, leaving NASA’s Crew-12 and Roscosmos’s Soyuz MS-29. Front row, L-R: Pytor Dubrov, Jessica Meir, Sergei Mikaev, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Anna Kikina. Second row: Jack Hathaway, Andrey Fedyaev, Sophie Adenot, Anil Menon, and Chris Williams. The Soyuz MS-29 crew is Dubrov, Kikina and Menon. Crew-12 is Meir, Hathaway, Adenot and Fedyaev.  The returning Soyuz MS-28 crew is Kud-Sverchkov, Mikaev, and Williams.
Last Updated: Jul 26, 2026 7:43 am ET

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