Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: July 1-14, 2024

What’s Happening in Space Policy July 14-20, 2024

July 14, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of July 14-20, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in recess this week except for pro forma sessions.

Rare SpaceX Failure Leaves Launch Schedules in Flux

July 12, 2024. SpaceX suffered a rare failure of its Falcon 9 rocket last night. The company’s record launch rate — last night’s was the 70th this year — and reliability has made it the go-to rocket for many customers, government and commercial alike. When it will return to flight depends on what measures are needed to correct the failure and FAA approval. The agency said it will investigate even though it was a second-stage failure in orbit that did not threaten anyone on Earth.

NASA Evaluating Europa Clipper’s Ability to Withstand Radiation as Launch Nears

July 12, 2024. Three months before the scheduled launch of the $5 billion Europa Clipper mission, NASA has revealed that it is evaluating whether the spacecraft can withstand Europa’s intense radiation environment. At least some of the transistors that control the flow of electricity to operate spacecraft systems are not as radiation resistant as expected. Testing is underway to better understand the implications

Butch and Suni Confident Starliner Can Bring Them Home Safely

July 10, 2024. The two NASA astronauts who are flying the Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test said today they are confident the spacecraft can bring them safely home. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are enjoying an extended stay aboard the International Space Station while NASA and Boeing conduct ground tests to determine why several thrusters failed and helium leaks occurred on the way to the ISS a month ago. NASA and Boeing insist Starliner can bring them home anytime, but they want to keep the capsule in space a while longer in case in-orbit tests also are needed.

House Committee Clears Bipartisan NASA Authorization Bill

July 10, 2024. The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee approved a new NASA authorization bill today on a unanimous bipartisan vote. The bill essentially reaffirms existing policy in support of human exploration, especially the International Space Station and the Artemis program, and NASA’s science, technology and aeronautics activities. Ensuring U.S. leadership and facilitating the growth of the U.S. commercial space sector are consistent themes.

Ariane 6 Lifts Off But Second Stage Anomaly Spoils the Day

July 9, 2024. Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket lifted off this afternoon for the first time. Four years late and a year after the final Ariane 5 took flight, European space officials initially were gleeful after it achieved orbit. ESA’s Director General called it a “historic day for Europe,” the president of France’s space agency declared “Europe is back in space,” and the head of ArianeGroup echoed “Ariane is back.” Later, however, an anomaly with the second stage spoiled the celebration and prevented it from reentering into the Pacific Ocean as planned. The stage remains in orbit.

House Appropriators Boost Mars Sample Return While Cutting Science Overall

July 8, 2024. The full House Appropriations Committee will mark up the FY2025 bill that funds NASA tomorrow. The top-line numbers have been known since subcommittee markup last month, but now the subcommittee’s report is out with details on spending priorities. Despite cutting NASA below the President’s request — which would have been just enough to restore the agency’s funding to its FY2023 level — the subcommittee directs NASA to spend more on certain programs, notably Mars Sample Return. [Update: the committee approved the bill on July 9 with no changes to the NASA section.]

House Committee to Mark Up NASA Authorization Bill Wednesday

July 8, 2024. The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee will mark up a 2024 NASA authorization bill on Wednesday. SpacePolicyOnline.com has obtained a copy of the discussion draft. An amended version is expected to be circulated later today or tomorrow.

What’s Happening in Space Policy July 7-13, 2024

July 7, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of July 7-13, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in session this week.

Four Analog Astronauts Complete 378-Day Practice Mars Mission

July 6, 2024. Two men and two women who spent more than a year in a simulated Mars habitat emerged from isolation today. Although they actually were here on planet Earth, they lived as much as is feasible as though they were on Mars 140 million miles from family, friends and supplies. It was the first of three NASA Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog or CHAPEA missions that the agency plans to conduct over the next several years.

