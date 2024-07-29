Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: July 22-28, 2024

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from July 22-28, 2024 including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy July 28-August 3, 2024

July 28, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of July 28-August 3, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The Senate is in session this week. The House is in recess until September 9 except for pro forma sessions.

Falcon 9 Returns to Flight in Record Time

July 27, 2024. SpaceX’s launch of another set of Starlink satellites early this morning would be just another routine event except that it took place only two weeks after a Falcon 9 rocket failure. Companies typically take many months to analyze the cause of a failure and find and implement a fix. For SpaceX, the record-breaking number of launches they conduct and massive amounts of data they collect each time made it comparatively straightforward.

Starliner Tests Still Underway, No Date for Butch and Suni’s Return

July 25, 2024. NASA and Boeing provided an update on the Starliner Crew Flight Test today. They are still conducting tests to determine why the Starliner commercial crew capsule experienced thruster failures and helium leaks on its way to the International Space Station last month. Starliner’s crew, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, remain aboard the ISS. A date for their return still is not set.

Senate Appropriators Approve Slightly More Than House for NASA in FY2025

July 25, 2024. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the FY2025 Commerce-Justice-Science bill today that includes funding for NASA. The agency would get $25.43 billion, a roughly $50 million increase above the $25.38 billion request. By contrast, their House counterparts approved $25.18 billion, $200 million less than the request. The Artemis program to return astronauts to the Moon would get $30 million of that increase in the Senate bill.

NASA’s FY2025 Budget Proposal Would Doom Chandra

July 24, 2025. If Congress adopts NASA’s FY2025 astrophysics budget request, the Chandra X-ray telescope cannot continue to operate according to an independent review. Chandra advocates have been raising the alarm since the request was submitted in March and the Operating Paradigm Change Review led by two renowned astrophysicists confirms those fears. NASA is seeking cost savings by reducing operations of both Chandra and Hubble, two of its oldest space telescopes, but Chandra would be hit the hardest.

VIPER Clears Acoustic Tests as Scientists Question Proposed Cancellation

July 23, 2024. NASA’s VIPER lunar rover completed acoustic testing today just a week after NASA announced its intent to terminate the mission because of cost growth. Congress will have the last word on VIPER’s fate and NASA is awaiting a response. In the meantime, testing continues to get the spacecraft ready for launch next year with many in the lunar science community hoping Congress tells NASA to change its mind.

Shaheen and Moran Preview Thursday’s CJS Appropriations Markup

July 22, 2024. The chair and ranking member of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds NASA offered a glimpse today of what they are recommending for NASA in FY2025. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said NASA will get an increase, but did not specify if that is above what NASA has for FY2024 or above the President’s request for FY2025. She and Sen. Jerry Moran are enthusiastic about NASA, however, especially the Artemis program. The bill will be marked up by the full committee this week.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: July 15-21, 2024

July 22, 2024. Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from July 15-21, 2024 including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.