Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: May 15-22, 2023

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com during the week of May 15-22, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy: May 21-27, 2023

May 21, 2023. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of May 21-27, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The House is in session this week. The Senate is in recess, but could return if a debt limit deal is reached.

Axiom-2 on Its Way to ISS

May 21, 2023. The Axiom-2 private astronaut mission is in orbit and on its way to the International Space Station, beating the weather odds. Liftoff came just as an anvil cloud was closing in on the launch pad. Much closer and they would have had to scrub for the day. Instead they lifted off on time and the two Americans and two Saudi Arabians will dock with the ISS tomorrow morning.

Blue Origin Team Win’s NASA’s Second HLS Contract

May 19, 2023. A team led by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin won NASA’s second fixed-price contract to build a Human Landing System for the Artemis program. Like the deal signed with SpaceX in 2021, it is a Public-Private Partnership where companies share development costs with the government and retain ownership of the systems while the government guarantees purchase of a certain amount of services. NASA will pay $3.4 billion and Blue Origin says it is putting in more than that itself.

NASA Ready to Announce Second Human Lunar Lander Winner

May 17, 2023. NASA is about to reveal the winner of the second Public-Private Partnership agreement to provide lunar lander services for astronauts heading to the lunar surface. SpaceX won the first contract in 2021, but NASA wants two providers to ensure redundancy and competition as it embarks on “sustainable” exploration of the Moon. NASA will not own the landers, but instead will purchase services as it does for delivering cargo and ferrying crews to and from the International Space Station.

Senate Republicans Claim Biden Administration Politicizing NASA with Diversity, Climate Initiatives

May 16, 2023. Two top Senate Republicans on NASA’s authorizing committee slammed NASA today for following Biden Administration directives on diversity and requiring contractors to report greenhouse gas emissions. Senators Ted Cruz and Eric Schmitt charged that NASA is becoming politicized. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, a member of the committee for many years when he was in the Senate, pushed back, insisting NASA is managed on a non-partisan basis.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: May 8-14, 2023

May 15, 2023. Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com during the week of May 8-14, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.