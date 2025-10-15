Isaacman Back in the Running for NASA Administrator

Jared Isaacman is among a group of candidates being interviewed by NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy to take the top job at the agency on a permanent basis. President Trump nominated Isaacman for the position on January 20, but withdrew it at the end of May in a move widely attributed to Trump’s falling out with Elon Musk who had recommended Isaacman. When a decision on a new nominee will be made is unknown, but Isaacman has been through part of the confirmation process already, which would accelerate getting someone in place as the Trump Administration strives to get Americans back on the Moon before China gets there.

Trump announced plans to nominate Isaacman in December and formally sent the nomination to the Senate on Inauguration Day.

In his address that day, Trump threw his support behind sending humans to Mars, a goal championed by Musk who contributed an estimated $250 million to Trump’s campaign and was standing close by. Making humanity a multi-planetary species by sending millions of people to Mars is Musk’s passion.

Isaacman is a strong supporter of human spaceflight and surprised many during his April 9 confirmation hearing by asserting that NASA could pursue human missions to the Moon as well as Mars at the same time within its current budget.

That was two days before the Trump Administration sent the FY2026 budget request to Congress, however, with a $6 billion cut to NASA. Human spaceflight is the only part of NASA that fared well in the President’s request. The science portfolio, which Isaacman also championed, would be cut by 47 percent.

A tech billionaire who founded the Shift4 payment processing system in his parent’s basement after quitting high school at 16, Isaacman took up flying as a hobby and became an experienced jet pilot. He went back to school and graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University when he was 28. In addition to Shift4, he founded Draken International, a defense firm that owns the largest commercial fleet of ex-military aircraft and trains Air Force pilots. He sold a majority stake in it to Blackstone in 2019.

Isaacman became well known in the space community by funding and flying two commercial spaceflights on Elon Musk’s Crew Dragon: Inspiration4 in 2021 and Polaris Dawn in 2024. Two of the SpaceX engineers who helped train him for Inspiration4 flew on Polaris Dawn (one of whom, Anna Menon, was just selected into the NASA astronaut corps).

Isaacman’s close association with SpaceX coupled with Musk’s involvement in getting him nominated as NASA Administrator complicated his nomination process. From January 20 to May 31, Musk served as a Special Government Employee leading Trump’s DOGE process that slashed government agencies and personnel, making some Senators wary of Isaacman. The Senate Commerce Committee approved the nomination 19-9 on April 30, with all the no votes from Democrats, although four voted for him.

The space community broadly was supportive of Isaacman and disappointed when Trump withdrew the nomination on May 31 after he and Musk fell out over the reconciliation bill then under consideration in Congress, which Musk called a “disgusting abomination.” Trump posted on Truth Social on that day that he’d changed his mind about Isaacman “after a thorough review of prior associations” and would find someone who is “mission aligned.”

The reference to prior associations apparently was because Isaacman contributed to both Democrats and Republicans. That was well known months earlier, but during a June 5 press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz where he was asked about Musk, Trump told reporters that Musk “wanted and rightfully, you know, he recommended somebody that he, I guess, knew very well. I’m sure he respected him, but, to run NASA, and I didn’t think it was appropriate. And he happened to be a Democrat, like, totally Democrat. And I say, you know, look, we won. We get certain privileges. And one of the privileges is we don’t have to appoint a Democrat. NASA is very important. We have great people. Gen. Caine is going to be picking somebody. We’ll be checking them out. But he wanted that person, a certain person, we said no.”

Isaacman, who’s nickname is Rook, has remained above the fray posting on X (@rookisaacman) about his gratitude to the President for nominating him in the first place. In a later podcast interview where he said he is “relatively apolitical,” he attributed the decision to people with “axes to grind” and it was not a coincidence that he was informed by the White House that the President had “decided to go in a different direction” on the same day Musk ended his Special Government Employee status.

NASA Kennedy Space Center Director Janet Petro was serving as Acting NASA Administrator at the time. She was replaced by Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy on July 9, who is dual-hatted in the two positions.

Now, however, Isaacman is back in contention. NASA confirmed to SpacePolicyOnline.com that Duffy met with Isaacman last week and also is interviewing other candidates. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

As much as Trump endorsed the humans-to-Mars goal early on, getting American astronauts back to the Moon before the end of Trump’s term — and before China puts taikonauts there — has become the rallying cry more recently. On that, Isaacman and the Administration clearly are in sync.

Well, this video fires me up. No doubt we face real competition, but I believe in @SecDuffyNASA, the team at @NASA and across all of industry..America will lead in this great adventure 🇺🇸 https://t.co/854hgFdkiY — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 5, 2025

NASA did not say who else is being interviewed by Duffy. Trump said in June that Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, would be “picking somebody,” but it’s not clear if he’s involved in the process now.