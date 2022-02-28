Lueders Confident of ISS Partnership as Ax-1 Readies for Launch

NASA’s head of space operations, Kathy Lueders, expressed confidence today that the ISS partnership will transcend the current geopolitical crisis. She spoke at a press conference in advance of the launch of the first private astronaut crew, Axiom-1, to the ISS, scheduled for March 30. No changes are anticipated for that mission or the return of three ISS crewmembers from the ISS the same day.

A 30-year NASA veteran, Lueders managed the commercial crew program at NASA before her promotion to head human spaceflight operations at NASA headquarters two years ago. Today she conveyed a sense of calm about the status of the U.S.-Russian-European-Canadian-Japanese relationship in space versus what’s happening here on Earth in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We are not getting any indications on a working level that our counterparts [in Russia] are not committed to ongoing operation of the International Space Station. We as a team are operating just like we were operating three weeks. ago. [Flight] controllers are still talking together. Our teams are still talking together. We’re still doing training together. We’re still working together. … [The ISS] is a place where we live and operate in space in a peaceful manner … and I actually feel like this is good message for us – that we are operating peacefully in space now. … It would be a sad day for international operations if we can’t continue to peacefully operate in space and as a team we are doing that.

SpaceX developed its Crew Dragon spacecraft through NASA’s commercial crew program. NASA’s goal was for SpaceX and Boeing, which is building Starliner, to build and own crew space transportation systems where NASA would be just one of many customers.

SpaceX is achieving that goal. Its first Crew Dragon mission with only private astronauts, Inspiration4, took place last fall. That four-person set of non-professional astronauts spent three days orbiting Earth, but did not visit ISS. The Axiom-1 (Ax-1) crew will.

Like Inspiration4, all four are commercial astronauts, but the misison commander, Michael López-Alegria is a former NASA astronaut who now works for Axiom. This will be his fifth spaceflight. He has already spent 257 days in space and conducted 10 spacewalks.

His companions are three very wealthy entrepreneurs who are paying an undisclosed price for the trip, but it is rumored to be about $55 million each. If launch takes place as scheduled on March 30, they will spend 10 days on the ISS, docking on March 31 and undocking on April 9.

Several terms are used to refer to people who fly into space as commercial passengers, often “space tourists.” López-Alegria pushed back today on using that term to refer to his crew insisting they will be conducting about 25 scientific research and technology experiuments while aboard the ISS, not just enjoying weightlessness and views of the Earth.

But the news of the day is sanctions that are being imposed on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier today the European Space Agency announced that the launch of its ExoMars 2022 rover in September is “very unlikely” because of the sanctions.

Russia itself has retaliated against the sanctions by suspending launches of its Soyuz-ST rockets from Europe’s launch site in French Guiana and cooperation with NASA on a planetary science mission to Venus.

The situation begs the issue of whether the ISS partnership can weather the storm. NASA and its partners are right now negotiating over extending ISS operations from 2024 to 2030. Russia has not agreed.