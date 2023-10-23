Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: October 16-22, 2023

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com in the last week, October 16-22, 2023, including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy October 22-28, 2023

October 22, 2023: Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of October 22-28, 2023 and any insight we can offer about them. The Senate is in session this week. The House schedule is uncertain.

India Aces Crew Capsule Abort Test

October 21, 2023. India successfully completed a high altitude crew capsule abort test for its nascent Gaganyaan human spaceflight program today. The first attempt scrubbed just before liftoff, but they quickly found and fixed the problem, restarted the countdown, and lifted off two hours later than planned. After the capsule separated from the rocket, it splashed down in the ocean and was recovered by the Indian Navy.

NASA Upbeat About Future of Mars Samples Return Despite IRB-2 Report

October 20, 2023. NASA may have received discouraging news from a recent independent review of the Mars Sample Return mission, but key NASA officials and members of the space science community remain upbeat about finding a path forward. NASA is just beginning a detailed examination of the report to determine next steps, but at a meeting today of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program Analysis Group, the message was that returning samples from Mars is the highest priority planetary science mission and they will find a way to do it.

SpaceX Warns Government Regulations Slowing Starship, Could Let China Get Ahead

October 18, 2023. SpaceX told a Senate committee today that government regulations are slowing the development of Starship and the commercial human spaceflight industry is at a “breaking point” in terms of maintaining U.S. leadership in space. The message from SpaceX and other industry leaders was that ensuring safety is important, but so is innovation and the regulatory landscape has to change for the U.S. to stay ahead of China.

Test Flight to Kick Off India’s Human Exploration Plans, Including a Man on the Moon by 2040

October 17, 2023. As India readies for a test flight of the crew escape system for a new human-rated launch vehicle this weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out exploration goals including an Indian space station by 2035 and a man on the Moon by 2040. India is celebrating the success of the Chandrayaan-3 robotic lunar lander in August and also looking forward to future robotic missions not only to the Moon, but Venus and Mars as well.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: October 9-15, 2023

