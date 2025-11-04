Trump Will Re-Nominate Isaacman for NASA Administrator

This afternoon President Trump announced that he will nominate Jared Isaacman to be NASA Administrator. Isaacman was Trump’s original nominee for the job on January 20, but he withdrew it on May 31 after a falling out with Elon Musk who had recommended Isaacman. The Senate could act quickly on the nomination since Isaacman was already approved by the Senate Commerce Committee, but with the government shutdown breaking the record for the longest in history and many other nominations pending, time will tell if they treat this with urgency.

After lots of chatter that Secretary of Transportation and Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy was trying to keep the job and integrate NASA into the Department of Transportation, Trump ended speculation about his plans for NASA in a 5:42 pm ET post on Truth Social saying he is nominating Isaacman. No mention was made of the earlier Isaacman nomination or why it was withdrawn, just praise for both men.

Isaacman has remained above the fray throughout. On podcasts and in social media posts since the original nomination was withdrawn, he has graciously thanked Trump for nominating him in the first place, reasserted his vision for NASA as explained during his April 9 confirmation hearing, and urged the space community to focus on what NASA needs to succeed.

In a lengthy post on X just today, he responded to recent news stories about a paper he wrote — Athena — during the months he was Trump’s first nominee laying out his ideas. A shortened 62-page version has been circulating in Washington with speculation that Duffy or his supporters have been using it to discourage Senators from voting for Isaacman if he was renominated because some of the suggestions would disrupt the status quo.



It is unfortunate that NASA’s team and the broader space community have to endured distractions like this. There are extraordinary opportunities and some risks ahead and so the focus should be on the mission. With many reporters and other interested parties reaching out, I want… https://t.co/IyPVmHUAzo — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) November 4, 2025

Whether the Senate Commerce Committee under the leadership of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) wants to hold a second confirmation hearing remains to be seen. Isaacman was approved by the committee April 30 by a vote of 10-9 with all Republicans and four Democrats voting yes and nine Democrats voting no.

This article will be updated.