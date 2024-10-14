Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: September 30-October 13, 2024

Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from September 30-October 13, 2024 including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.

What’s Happening in Space Policy October 13-19, 2024

October 13, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of October 13-19, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in recess until after the November elections, except for pro forma sessions.

Europa Clipper Ready for Launch Tomorrow

October 13, 2024. NASA, SpaceX, and the U.S. Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron gave the green light this afternoon for Europa Clipper to launch tomorrow at 12:06 pm ET. The weather is 95 percent favorable. The launch was delayed from October 10 primarily because of Hurricane Milton. If anything should go awry tomorrow, it can launch any day between now and November 6 and still get to its destination, Jupiter’s moon Europa, in 2030.

SpaceX Catches a Booster — a Big One

October 13, 2024. SpaceX succeeded today in catching its biggest booster, Super Heavy, back at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Standing 71 meters tall and 9 meters in diameter, the booster separated from the Starship second stage, flipped around and returned to the launch tower from which it had just departed in another impressive engineering achievement for the company. Meanwhile, Starship continued on its journey to what appears to have been a successful splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Space Trifecta on Tap Tomorrow Morning

October 12, 2024. A space trifecta of sorts is coming up tomorrow morning, October 13. At the moment, within an hour-and-a-half NASA’s Crew-8 will depart the International Space Station, SpaceX will launch the Starship IFT-5 test flight and try to catch the Super Heavy booster back at the launch site, and Blue Origin will make a second try at launching a new human-rated New Shepard vehicle.

FAA Approves Starship IFT-5 Test Flight Tomorrow

October 12, 2024. Today the FAA approved SpaceX’s plan to launch the fifth Integrated Flight Test, IFT-5, of its Starship/Super Heavy rocket. In fact, the FAA approved multiple launches using the IFT-5 profile as well as changes SpaceX requested for IFT-6, although further modifications could entail additional review. SpaceX plans to launch IFT-5 from Boca Chica, Texas tomorrow, October 13, with a 30 minute launch window that opens at 7:00 am Central Time (8:00 am Eastern). For the first time, it will try to catch the Super Heavy booster as it returns to Earth.

FAA Approves Falcon 9 Return to Flight

October 12, 2024. The FAA approved the return to flight of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket late this afternoon. Space X suspended all Falcon 9 launches after a second stage anomaly on September 28 following the otherwise successful launch of Crew-9 to the International Space Station. The FAA allowed SpaceX to launch ESA’s Hera mission on Monday, but other flights have had to wait until now.

DOD’s X-37B To Test Aerobraking

October 10, 2024. The U.S. Space Force said today the ultra-secretive X-37B spaceplane, in orbit since December, will test aerobraking maneuvers to change its orbit with a minimum amount of fuel. In the process, it will also shed the service module attached to the spacecraft and safely dispose of it in conformance with space debris mitigation standards.

SpaceX Confirms Next Starship Test Will Try to Catch the Booster

October 7, 2024. SpaceX confirmed today that the next test flight of its giant Starship booster will include the first attempt to catch the booster as it returns to Earth if all conditions are right. Reusability is the company’s watchword and it plans to recover Starship’s first stage just as it does with the much smaller Falcon 9. SpaceX is waiting for regulatory approval from the FAA and posted a statement today that they could launch as early as this coming Sunday. The FAA said last month it likely would take until the end of November to complete its review, however.

Against the Odds, Hera Lifts Off on Its Planetary Defense Mission

October 7, 2024. Despite a grim weather forecast, ESA’s Hera planetary defense spacecraft lifted off on time this morning enroute to the double asteroid Didymos/Dimorphos. Hera will study the after-effects of NASA’s 2022 DART mission that deliberately impacted Dimorphos and changed its orbit — the first time humans affected the course of a planetary object, a useful capability if we ever need to divert an asteroid that threatens Earth.

What’s Happening in Space Policy October 6-12, 2024

October 6, 2024. Here is SpacePolicyOnline.com’s list of space policy events for the week of October 6-12, 2024 and any insight we can offer about them. The House and Senate are in recess until after the November elections except for pro forma sessions.

ULA’s Vulcan Rocket Lifts Off on Second Certification Flight

October 4, 2024. The United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan rocket lifted off this morning on its second flight. Two successful launches are required before DOD certifies a new rocket to put its most precious satellites into orbit. ULA and DOD will be analyzing the data from this “Cert-2” mission. Two DOD satellites are awaiting launch on Vulcan by the end of the year so the process should proceed expeditiously, although an anomaly of some sort occurred with one of the two solid rocket boosters that will have to be investigated.

ESA’s Hera Ready to Go When SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Resumes Flight

October 3, 2024. ESA is ready to launch its Hera planetary defense mission just as soon as SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is back in business. The launch window opens on Monday. SpaceX suspended Falcon 9 launches on Saturday to investigate an anomaly during the launch of Crew-9 after the second stage separated. ESA’s Hera and NASA’s Europa Clipper, both about to embark on planetary exploration missions with strict launch windows, are counting on SpaceX to resolve the problem and the FAA to issue launch licenses before the 2024 opportunities expire. ESA and NASA both are optimistic.

NOAA Kicks Off TraCSS Space Situational Awareness System

September 30, 2024. NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce began beta testing its Tracking Coordination System for Space, or TraCSS, today to provide space situational awareness data to commercial satellite operators. At the moment it is Phase 1.0, a minimum viable product, but OSC expects the system to be operational in about 15 months with satellite owner/operators transitioning from DOD’s Space-Track system by the end of 2025.

Weekly Roundup for SpacePolicyOnline.com: September 16-29, 2024

September 30, 2024. Here are links to all the articles published on SpacePolicyOnline.com from September 16-29, 2024 including our “What’s Happening in Space Policy” for this coming week. Click on each title to read the entire article.